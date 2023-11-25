Friday's Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Amanda-Clearcreek 51, Cols. Hamilton Twp. 46
Apple Creek Waynedale 53, Olmsted Falls 51
Arlington 42, Cory-Rawson 33
Ashtabula Edgewood 67, Orwell Grand Valley 47
Austintown Fitch 47, Hudson 30
Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 50, Attica Seneca E. 34
Bellevue 55, Perrysburg 49
Beloit W. Branch 51, Youngs. Mooney 24
Casstown Miami E. 36, Ft. Loramie 33
Cin. Walnut Hills 59, Middletown 42
Cle. Hay 66, Medina Buckeye 20
Creston Norwayne 51, Danville 34
Day. Dunbar 44, Cin. Shroder 39
Delphos Jefferson 53, Delphos St. John's 46
E. Liverpool 67, Toronto 25
Edgerton 42, Holgate 29
Leipsic 48, Pandora-Gilboa 33
Lima Bath 44, Wauseon 26
Lima Cent. Cath. 38, Mt. Victory Ridgemont 26
Louisville Aquinas 58, Malvern 34
McComb 54, Ada 30
Medina 76, Wooster 45
Minster 47, Wapakoneta 16
Montpelier 52, W. Unity Hilltop 30
Newark 53, Berlin Center Western Reserve 33
Pemberville Eastwood 63, Milan Edison 47
Plymouth 26, Jeromesville Hillsdale 21, OT
Port Clinton 51, Elmore Woodmore 44
Richmond Hts. 60, Cle. St. Martin De Porres 20
Sidney 52, Russia 41
St. Marys Memorial 43, Sherwood Fairview 26
Tiffin Columbian 57, Bowling Green 31
Tol. Christian 56, Van Buren 32
Warren Champion 54, Cortland Lakeview 26
Waynesville 61, Lees Creek E. Clinton 13
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/