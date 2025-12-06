Friday's Scores

news
By The Associated Press
20 hours ago
PREP FOOTBALL=

OHSAA Playoffs=

State ChampionshipDivision I=

Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 28, St. Xavier (OH) 14

State ChampionshipDivision III=

Cols. Bishop Watterson 30, Tol. Cent. Cath. 0

State ChampionshipDivision IV=

Cle. Glenville 45, Shelby 7

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

