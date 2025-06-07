Friday's Scores

PREP BASEBALL=
OHSAA Playoffs=
Division I=
Regional Final=
Perrysburg 3, Medina 2
Division III=
Regional Final=
Newark Licking Valley 6, Circleville 2
Division IV=
Regional Final=
Sandusky Perkins 10, Cle. Benedictine 4
Division V=
Regional Final=
Apple Creek Waynedale 6, Can. Cent. Cath. 3
Coldwater 4, Tol. Ottawa Hills 3
Division VI=
Regional Final=
Hartville Lake Center Christian 9, Kirtland 4
Division VII=
Regional Final=
Minster 3, Montpelier 0
___
Some high school baseball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
In Other News
1
Springfield NAACP investigating discrimination accusations at Gabe’s...
2
Farmers Market in Springfield to reopen for season with weekly...
3
Springfield McDonald’s restaurant to close for 5-6 weeks for...
4
Springfield housing: Moorefield Twp. land annexed for single-family...
5
Gun violence spurs anger, blame; Springfield seeks answers to surge of...