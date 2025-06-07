Friday's Scores

PREP BASEBALL=

OHSAA Playoffs=

Division I=

Regional Final=

Perrysburg 3, Medina 2

Division III=

Regional Final=

Newark Licking Valley 6, Circleville 2

Division IV=

Regional Final=

Sandusky Perkins 10, Cle. Benedictine 4

Division V=

Regional Final=

Apple Creek Waynedale 6, Can. Cent. Cath. 3

Coldwater 4, Tol. Ottawa Hills 3

Division VI=

Regional Final=

Hartville Lake Center Christian 9, Kirtland 4

Division VII=

Regional Final=

Minster 3, Montpelier 0

Some high school baseball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

