Friday's Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Ashville Teays Valley 40, Baltimore Liberty Union 29
Beachwood 51, Cle. John Adams 24
Bellville Clear Fork 53, Shelby 51
Delaware Buckeye Valley 55, Cols. Grandview Hts. 48
Dublin Coffman 50, Hilliard Davidson 19
Grafton Midview 56, Berea-Midpark 31
Granville Christian 47, Northside Christian 44
Lancaster Fairfield Union 46, Bloom-Carroll 43
Medina 68, Strongsville 65, OT
Mogadore 45, Warren JFK 41
Mogadore Field 42, Akr. Coventry 36
Newark 59, Grove City Cent. Crossing 38
Norton 52, Lodi Cloverleaf 41
Southington Chalker 46, Warren Lordstown 7
Tallmadge 50, Cuyahoga Falls 27
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/