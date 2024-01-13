Friday's Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Cin. Gamble Montessori 54, Cin. College Prep. 31
Cin. Indian Hill 51, Cin. Mariemont 47
Cle. Hay 70, Bard Cleveland 16
Cols. Centennial 65, Cols. Mifflin 22
Cols. Northland 56, Cols. Whetstone 44
Columbia Station Columbia 59, Lorain Clearview 18
Dublin Scioto 44, Westerville N. 28
Frankfort Adena 56, Southeastern 39
Greenwich S. Cent. 57, Ashland Mapleton 47
LaGrange Keystone 31, Wellington 30
Lancaster 67, Galloway Westland 23
Martin County, Ky. 58, Wheelersburg 35
Marysville 57, Grove City Cent. Crossing 20
New London 50, Monroeville 47
North Intl 46, East 44
Pataskala Licking Hts. 47, Zanesville 29
Sullivan Black River 52, Oberlin 41
Tree of Life 34, Granville Christian 14
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Archbold vs. Bryan, ppd.
Edon vs. Stryker, ppd.
Gorham Fayette vs. W. Unity Hilltop, ppd.
Liberty Center vs. Wauseon, ppd.
___
