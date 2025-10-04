Friday's Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=
Ada 51, Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 10
Akr. Buchtel 27, Akr. Ellet 20
Albany Alexander 26, Bidwell River Valley 6
Amanda-Clearcreek 35, Lucas 7
Amherst Steele 47, Elyria 16
Anna 35, Versailles 7
Ansonia 48, Bradford 0
Arcanum 40, W. Alexandria Twin Valley S. 7
Archbold 35, Wauseon 0
Arlington 42, Bloomdale Elmwood 12
Ashland 48, Mansfield 19
Ashland Crestview 30, Norwalk St Paul 21
Aurora 42, Cuyahoga Falls 7
Avon 52, Grafton Midview 0
Beaver Eastern 40, Willow Wood Symmes Valley 6
Bellevue 28, Huron 14
Belmont Union Local 48, Cambridge 0
Beloit W. Branch 62, Alliance Marlington 0
Bethel-Tate 47, Lees Creek E. Clinton 13
Beverly Ft. Frye 55, Greenbrier West, W.Va. 0
Bluffton 49, Convoy Crestview 34
Bowerston Conotton Valley 54, New Matamoras Frontier 34
Brooke, W.Va. 21, E. Liverpool 20
Brookfield 35, Leavittsburg LaBrae 14
Brookville 35, Day. Oakwood 14
Brunswick 17, Euclid 16
Bryan 48, Swanton 7
Byesville Meadowbrook 49, Coshocton 17
Caldwell 63, Zanesville Rosecrans 28
Caledonia River Valley 14, Sparta Highland 6
Camden Preble Shawnee 48, Union City Mississinawa Valley 25
Can. McKinley 21, N. Can. Hoover 20
Canal Winchester 49, Ashville Teays Valley 13
Canfield 23, Louisville 21
Carey 56, New Washington Buckeye Cent. 0
Carlisle 35, Waynesville 14
Casstown Miami E. 51, Sidney Lehman 32
Centerburg 46, Mt Gilead 0
Centerville 17, Miamisburg 7
Chardon 44, Eastlake North 6
Chardon NDCL 48, Parma Padua 6
Chesterland W. Geauga 28, Painesville Harvey 14
Chillicothe 34, Washington C.H. 29
Chillicothe Huntington 36, Bainbridge Paint Valley 0
Chillicothe Unioto 19, Chillicothe Zane Trace 0
Cin. Anderson 58, Cin. Turpin 16
Cin. Country Day 49, Miami Valley Christian Academy 6
Cin. Elder 24, Cin. Moeller 16
Cin. La Salle 22, Indpls Roncalli, Ind. 14
Cin. Mariemont 23, Cin. Deer Park 21
Cin. Princeton 28, Hamilton 16
Cin. Summit 44, Cin. N. College Hill 14
Cin. Taft 41, Cin. Hughes 0
Cin. Winton Woods 19, Loveland 10
Cin. Wyoming 42, Cin. Madeira 7
Clyde 27, Milan Edison 10
Coldwater 42, Delphos St John's 7
Collins Western Reserve 39, Greenwich S. Cent. 0
Cols. Africentric 58, Cols. Independence 16
Cols. DeSales 40, Cabell Midland, W.Va. 7
Cols. Hamilton Twp. 49, Circleville 35
Cols. Linden-McKinley 32, Cols. Whetstone 7
Cols. Marion-Franklin 23, West 12
Columbiana Crestview 61, Newton Falls 8
Columbus Grove 34, Ft. Loramie 0
Covington 40, Tipp City Bethel 15
Creston Norwayne 49, Doylestown Chippewa 0
Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 49, Bishop Hartley 0
Dalton 27, Rittman 7
Danville 36, Cardington-Lincoln 12
Dawson-Bryant 40, Cols. KIPP 26
Day. Stivers 42, Vanlue 16
Defiance 43, Kenton 42, OT
Defiance Ayersville 28, Hicksville 6
Defiance Tinora 10, Haviland Wayne Trace 7
Delaware Buckeye Valley 38, Bishop Ready 7
Delaware Olentangy Berlin 26, Thomas Worthington 6
Dover 42, Wooster 14
Dresden Tri-Valley 52, Warsaw River View 6
Dublin Jerome 18, Hilliard Darby 14
Dublin Scioto 42, Cols. St. Charles 7
E. Can. 14, Strasburg 3
East 41, Cols. Beechcroft 6
Fairfield 14, Mason 13, OT
Fairport Harbor Harding 42, Orwell Grand Valley 6
Fairview 30, Cuyahoga Hts. 13
Findlay Liberty-Benton 42, Pandora-Gilboa 9
Fitch 14, Massillon Perry 7
Franklin 21, Bellbrook 7
Fredericktown 26, Loudonville 20, OT
Fremont Ross 21, Sylvania Southview 13
Gahanna Cols. Academy 14, Cols. Franklin Hts. 0
Gahanna Lincoln 38, New Albany 14
Galion 42, Marion Pleasant 0
Galloway Westland 26, Westerville N. 17
Garfield Hts. 46, Bedford 0
Garrettsville Garfield 35, Youngs. Liberty 34
Gates Mills Hawken 30, Rocky River Lutheran W. 13
Genoa 42, Rossford 14
Germantown Valley View 47, Middletown Madison 0
Gibsonburg 14, Elmore Woodmore 6
Girard 56, Canfield S. Range 35
Glouster Trimble 44, Belpre 0
Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 40, Sugarcreek Garaway 12
Granville 38, Pataskala Licking Hts. 6
Green 51, Can. Glenoak 20
Greenville 34, Sidney 20
Groveport-Madison 20, Reynoldsburg 7
Hamilton Badin 41, Bishop Fenwick 13
Hamler Patrick Henry 21, Delta 17
Hannibal River 37, Shadyside 0
Harrod Allen E. 56, Spencerville 6
Hilliard Bradley 20, Hilliard Davidson 14
Holgate 60, Oregon Stritch 6
Hubbard 38, Warren Howland 0
Hunting Valley University 36, Cle. Hay 7
Independence 28, Brooklyn 6
Ironton Rock Hill 23, Gallipolis Gallia 21
Jackson 48, Greenfield McClain 6
Jeromesville Hillsdale 45, Apple Creek Waynedale 13
John Marshall, W.Va. 30, Vincent Warren 27
Johnstown 51, Johnstown Northridge 15
Kansas Lakota 42, Willard 12
Kettering Alter 55, Day. Carroll 0
Kettering Fairmont 31, Clayton Northmont 0
Kings Mills Kings 21, Morrow Little Miami 14
Kirtland 38, Burton Berkshire 7
Lakeside Danbury 56, Sebring McKinley 6
Lakewood 34, Parma Normandy 14
Lancaster Fairfield Union 41, Baltimore Liberty Union 0
Lebanon 37, Milford (OH) 21
Leetonia 41, Salineville Southern 18
Leipsic 32, McComb 14
Lewis Center Olentangy 49, Marysville 17
Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 45, Dublin Coffman 7
Lewistown Indian Lake 45, Spring. Shawnee 0
Lexington 41, Millersburg W. Holmes 7
Liberty Center 57, Metamora Evergreen 7
Lima Bath 35, Ottawa-Glandorf 17
Lima Perry 57, Cory-Rawson 14
London 48, Bellefontaine 0
Lorain Clearview 41, Sheffield Brookside 6
Macedonia Nordonia 35, Twinsburg 32
Madison 27, Ashtabula Edgewood 18
Malvern 54, Lore City Buckeye Trail 22
Maria Stein Marion Local 41, Ft. Recovery 7
Marietta 14, Williamstown, W.Va. 6
Martins Ferry 45, Rayland Buckeye 0
Massillon Jackson 40, Uniontown Lake 37
Massillon Tuslaw 33, Toronto 12
Massillon Washington 28, Cardinal Ritter, Mo. 14
Maumee 70, Fostoria 20
McConnelsville Morgan 21, New Concord John Glenn 14
McDermott Scioto NW 43, McArthur Vinton County 22
Mechanicsburg 41, Milford Center Fairbanks 7
Medina Buckeye 52, Westlake 16
Medina Highland 7, Barberton 0
Mentor Lake Cath. 26, Elyria Cath. 0
Middletown 27, Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 6
Milton-Union 46, Troy Christian 13
Minster 27, New Bremen 16
Mogadore 35, Andover Pymatuning Valley 7
Mogadore Field 37, Akr. Coventry 7
Monroeville 56, Ashland Mapleton 8
Montpelier 36, Tol. Ottawa Hills 18
Mt. Orab Western Brown 28, Batavia 14
Mt. Vernon 28, Pataskala Watkins Memorial 27
N. Baltimore 42, Morral Ridgedale 12
N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 47, Atwater Waterloo 6
N. Ridgeville 42, Berea-Midpark 35
N. Robinson Col. Crawford 31, Attica Seneca E. 0
Napoleon 48, Holland Springfield 14
Nelsonville-York 55, Wellston 0
New Lexington 54, Zanesville Maysville 16
New Madison Tri-Village 58, New Lebanon Dixie 6
New Middletown Spring. 17, Berlin Center Western Reserve 6
New Paris National Trail 38, Lewisburg Tri-County N. 20
New Philadelphia 35, Mansfield Madison 21
Newark Licking Valley 44, Zanesville 0
Newcomerstown 70, Tuscarawas Cent. Cath. 40
Norwood 32, Fayetteville-Perry 24
Oak Glen, W.Va. 28, Steubenville Cath. Cent. 0
Olmsted Falls 25, Avon Lake 21
Ontario 28, Marion Harding High School 14
Oregon Clay 28, Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 14
Painesville Riverside 49, Mayfield 14
Paulding 35, Edgerton 28
Pemberville Eastwood 42, Oak Harbor 6
Perry 55, Orange 14
Perrysburg 14, Findlay 10
Pickerington Central 52, Newark 7
Piketon 35, Southeastern 0
Piqua 28, Fairborn 14
Plain City Jonathan Alder 28, Urbana 21
Plymouth 20, New London 12
Poland Seminary 42, Niles McKinley 6
Portsmouth 48, Proctorville Fairland 26
Portsmouth Notre Dame 70, Franklin Furnace Green 0
Portsmouth W. 44, Lucasville Valley 20
Powell Olentangy Liberty 16, Cols. Upper Arlington 6
Purcell Marian 49, Hamilton New Miami 8
Richmond Edison 35, Can. Cent. Cath. 17
Richwood N. Union 14, Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan 13
Rootstown 21, Mantua Crestwood 12
STVM def. Youngs. Ursuline, forfeit
Sandusky Perkins 44, Sandusky 6
Shelby 52, Bellville Clear Fork 14
Sherwood Fairview 38, Antwerp 6
Smithville 41, West Salem Northwestern 14
Solon 41, N. Royalton 7
South Point 41, Chesapeake 18
Spring. Cath. Cent. 42, S. Charleston SE 0
Spring. Kenton Ridge 49, New Carlisle Tecumseh 20
Spring. NE 27, W. Liberty-Salem 24
Springfield 42, Huber Hts. Wayne 14
St Marys 42, Van Wert 35
St. Edward (OH) 45, Cle. St Ignatius 31
St. Henry (OH) 56, Rockford Parkway 7
St. Paris Graham 48, Spring. NW 21
St. Xavier (OH) 17, Lou. Trinity, Ky. 14
Steubenville 40, Farrell, Pa. 24
Streetsboro 56, Peninsula Woodridge 14
Struthers 22, Cortland Lakeview 21
Sunbury Big Walnut 35, Worthington Kilbourne 20
Sycamore Mohawk 50, Bucyrus Wynford 14
Thornville Sheridan 28, Philo 7
Tiffin Calvert 48, Northwood 32
Tiffin Columbian 21, Norwalk 16
Tipp City Tippecanoe 16, Xenia 14
Tol. Cent. Cath. 42, Toledo St John's Jesuit 7
Tol. Christian 21, McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 0
Tol. Whitmer 51, Sylvania Northview 10
Tontogany Otsego 28, Millbury Lake 18
Trenton Edgewood 20, Hamilton Ross 14
Uhrichsville Claymont 41, Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 0
Upper Sandusky 49, Bucyrus 14
Utica 35, Newark Cath. 14
Vienna Mathews 56, Middlefield Cardinal 15
W. Chester Lakota W. 48, Cin. Colerain 9
W. Jefferson 55, N. Lewisburg Triad 7
W. Lafayette Ridgewood 48, Magnolia Sandy Valley 7
W. Unity Hilltop 30, Summerfield, Mich. 27
Wadsworth 35, Hudson 17
Wahama, W.Va. 27, Reedsville Eastern 10
Wapakoneta 42, Lima Shawnee 14
Washington C.H. Miami Trace 49, Hillsboro 6
Waverly 41, Minford 7
Waynesfield-Goshen 32, Marion Elgin 30
Westerville Cent. 21, Grove City 19
Westerville S. 26, Hayes 25
Wheelersburg 52, Oak Hill 8
Whiteford, Mich. 60, Edon 36
Wickliffe 28, Chagrin Falls 6
Williamsburg 27, St. Bernard Roger Bacon 13
Williamsport Westfall 28, Frankfort Adena 14
Wintersville Indian Creek 41, Cadiz Harrison Cent. 28
Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 35, Sarahsville Shenandoah 12
Youngs. Boardman 14, Warren Harding 10
Youngs. Mooney 10, Youngs. Chaney High School 7
Zanesville W. Muskingum 34, Crooksville 12
