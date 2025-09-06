Friday's Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=
Akr. East 27, Can. South 20
Akr. Hoban 23, Detroit King, Mich. 21
Albany Alexander 49, Belpre 6
Alliance 46, Streetsboro 13
Amanda-Clearcreek 25, Chillicothe Zane Trace 7
Amherst Steele 34, N. Olmsted 0
Andover Pymatuning Valley 53, Youngs. Valley Christian 0
Ansonia 54, New Paris National Trail 19
Arcadia 32, Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 13
Archbold 35, Defiance Tinora 27
Ashland 35, Clyde 21
Ashland Crestview 28, LaGrange Keystone 14
Ashland Mapleton 35, Crestline 28
Ashville Teays Valley 35, Pataskala Watkins Memorial 14
Athens 33, Marietta 21
Attica Seneca E. 14, Monroeville 2
Avon 28, Cle. Glenville 14
Baltimore Liberty Union 56, Pomeroy Meigs 21
Barnesville 40, Bellaire 0
Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 22, Milan Edison 14
Bay (OH) 42, Oberlin Firelands 6
Beaver Eastern 48, Minford 42
Bedford 23, Parma Padua 22
Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan 41, Urbana 24
Berea-Midpark 48, Brecksville-Broadview Hts. 34
Beverly Ft. Frye 40, Wheeling Central, W.Va. 0
Bishop Fenwick 24, Franklin 17
Bishop Hartley 6, Cols. Walnut Ridge 0, OT
Bluffton 54, Tol. Bowsher 21
Brookfield 46, Sharpsville, Pa. 21
Brookville 42, Day. Northridge 15
Brunswick 49, Elyria 0
Burton Berkshire 42, Middlefield Cardinal 0
Canfield 24, Youngs. Mooney 14
Canfield S. Range 48, Barberton 7
Cardington-Lincoln 55, Bucyrus 24
Carlisle 43, Tipp City Bethel 19
Carmel, Ind. 48, Centerville 0
Casstown Miami E. 45, Spring. NW 21
Castalia Margaretta 48, Sheffield Brookside 7
Centerburg 53, Worthington Christian 14
Chardon 26, Erie McDowell, Pa. 9
Chardon NDCL 48, Chagrin Falls Kenston 45, 2OT
Chesterland W. Geauga 42, Chagrin Falls 14
Chillicothe 35, Mt. Orab Western Brown 16
Chillicothe Unioto 49, Waverly 6
Cin. Aiken 24, Reading 20
Cin. Anderson 50, Morrow Little Miami 7
Cin. Country Day 46, Indpls Irvington, Ind. 0
Cin. Deer Park 42, Norwood 6
Cin. Elder 21, Springboro 7
Cin. Hills Christian Academy 48, Cin. Madeira 6
Cin. La Salle 24, Kettering Fairmont 23
Cin. Moeller 24, Lou. Trinity, Ky. 21
Cin. Princeton 47, Cin. Sycamore 0
Cin. Taft 56, Day. Chaminade Julienne 7
Cin. Western Hills 60, Day. Thurgood Marshall 7
Cin. Withrow 42, Clayton Northmont 0
Cin. Wyoming 34, Monroe 27
Circleville 42, Williamsport Westfall 35, OT
Clay-Battelle, W.Va. 42, New Matamoras Frontier 20
Cle. Benedictine 41, Rocky River Lutheran W. 0
Cle. Hay 24, Independence 7
Collins Western Reserve 46, Bucyrus Wynford 0
Cols. Bexley 46, Cols. Mifflin 0
Cols. Bishop Watterson 38, Westerville N. 0
Cols. Briggs 13, Cols. Whetstone 2
Cols. Centennial 27, West 7
Cols. DeSales 35, Cols. Africentric 18
Cols. Hamilton Twp. 46, Cols. Independence 6
Cols. Linden-McKinley 55, Cols. Eastmoor 18
Cols. Northland 17, Cols. KIPP 12
Cols. Upper Arlington 50, Reynoldsburg 0
Convoy Crestview 41, Haviland Wayne Trace 20
Crooksville 48, Warsaw River View 0
Crown City S. Gallia 22, Reedsville Eastern 21, OT
Cuyahoga Falls CVCA 49, Peninsula Woodridge 0
Cuyahoga Hts. 36, Mantua Crestwood 32
Dalton 28, Mogadore 19
Danville 26, Lucas 14
Day. Belmont 20, Columbus South 6
DeGraff Riverside 28, Spencerville 14
Delaware Buckeye Valley 38, Caledonia River Valley 15
Delta 49, Gibsonburg 28
Dola Hardin Northern 8, Cory-Rawson 0
Dresden Tri-Valley 35, Clarksville Clinton-Massie 0
Dublin Jerome 24, Dublin Coffman 7
E. Palestine 28, Bridgeport 21
Edgerton 29, Montpelier 28
Edon 21, Hicksville 6
Elmore Woodmore 44, Fostoria 0
Fairfield 38, Cin. Colerain 0
Fairfield Christian 41, Lees Creek E. Clinton 13
Findlay 28, Holland Springfield 7
Findlay Liberty-Benton 52, McComb 9
Fitch 28, Erie, Pa. 0
Frankfort Adena 8, Landmark Christian 7
Gahanna Lincoln 20, Powell Olentangy Liberty 14
Galion 41, Norwalk 0
Gallipolis Gallia 28, Point Pleasant, W.Va. 21
Galloway Westland 33, Grove City Cent. Crossing 0
Garrettsville Garfield 40, New Middletown Spring. 21
Gates Mills Hawken 42, Gates Mills Gilmour 13
Geneva 63, Parma Normandy 0
Genoa 42, Huron 32
Germantown Valley View 31, Bellbrook 14
Girard 48, Ashtabula Edgewood 27
Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 49, Theodore Roosevelt, D.C. 20
Goshen 34, Waynesville 6
Grafton Midview 41, Elyria Cath. 20
Granville 33, Johnstown 14
Green 42, Tallmadge 7
Greenfield McClain 35, Bainbridge Paint Valley 22
Hamilton Badin 32, Trenton Edgewood 18
Hamler Patrick Henry 26, Columbus Grove 21
Harrison 28, Beavercreek 21
Hayes 41, Mt. Vernon 34
Heath 34, Gahanna Cols. Academy 7
Hilliard Bradley 33, Grove City 21
Hilliard Darby 33, Euclid 20
Hilliard Davidson 10, Miamisburg 0
Hillsboro 49, Portsmouth W. 34
Holy Cross (Covington), Ky. 39, Batavia Clermont NE 14
Hubbard 37, Hunting Valley University 14
Hudson 49, STVM 0
Independence, W.Va. 35, Martins Ferry 14
Ironton 29, Cin. McNicholas 7
Ironton Rock Hill 34, Oak Hill 8
Jeromesville Hillsdale 35, Loudonville 14
Kansas Lakota 26, Tol. Christian 6
Kenton 38, Ottawa-Glandorf 27
Kettering Alter 35, Linton, Ind. 0
Kings Mills Kings 21, Loveland 14
Kirtland 44, Perry 24
Lakewood 28, Painesville Harvey 20
Lancaster Fairfield Union 39, Proctorville Fairland 6
Lebanon 49, Cin. West Clermont 14
Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 42, Lewis Center Olentangy 14
Lewistown Indian Lake 50, Harrod Allen E. 20
Lexington 31, Bellville Clear Fork 28
Liberty Center 40, Tontogany Otsego 0
Lima 20, Marion Harding High School 14
Lima Bath 35, Van Wert 28
Lima Cent. Cath. 6, Carey 0
Lima Shawnee 13, Elida 10
Lodi Cloverleaf 42, Carrollton 18
London 56, Cols. Franklin Hts. 14
Louisville 10, Canal Fulton Northwest 3
Lucasville Valley 24, Piketon 7
Lyndhurst Brush 40, Willoughby S. 34
Macedonia Nordonia 59, Mayfield 46
Madison 33, Eastlake North 0
Malvern 34, Cadiz Harrison Cent. 15
Maple Hts. 42, Cols. Beechcroft 6
Maria Stein Marion Local 21, St. Henry (OH) 14
Mason 40, Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 35
Massillon Perry 25, Warren Harding 15
Massillon Tuslaw 43, Caldwell 20
Maumee 42, Tol. Waite 6
McDermott Scioto NW 42, Chesapeake 41
McDonald 56, Orwell Grand Valley 28
Medina Buckeye 35, Tiffin Columbian 30
Medina Highland 34, Avon Lake 7
Mentor 35, Cle. St Ignatius 21
Metamora Evergreen 38, Millbury Lake 28
Middletown 14, Cin. Oak Hills 9
Middletown Madison 32, Blanchester 15
Milford Center Fairbanks 32, London Madison-Plains 31
Millersburg W. Holmes 28, Dover 7
Minerva 34, Akr. Springfield 0
Minster 24, Anna 14
Mt Gilead 21, Grove City Christian 7
Mt. Victory Ridgemont 30, Morral Ridgedale 7
N. Baltimore 47, Marion Elgin 6
N. Bend (Cleves) Taylor 55, Cin. Woodward 0
N. Can. Hoover 65, Akr. North 0
N. Ridgeville 16, N. Royalton 6
N. Robinson Col. Crawford 42, Howard E. Knox 18
Nelsonville-York 34, Dawson-Bryant 6
New Albany 30, Delaware Olentangy Berlin 21
New Bremen 56, Rockford Parkway 14
New Carlisle Tecumseh 14, Spring. Shawnee 12
New Concord John Glenn 28, Zanesville W. Muskingum 7
New Franklin Manchester 45, Akr. Firestone 7
New Lexington 33, McConnelsville Morgan 14
New Philadelphia 42, Wooster 7
Newark 52, Zanesville 20
Newark Cath. 32, Lore City Buckeye Trail 28
Newark Licking Valley 35, Bishop Ready 20
Newcomerstown 52, Bowerston Conotton Valley 20
Norton 53, Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 7
Norwalk St Paul 22, Tiffin Calvert 20
Olmsted Falls 24, Strongsville 21
Ontario 57, Mansfield Madison 6
Oregon Clay 49, Bowling Green 3
Oxford Talawanda 45, Eaton 20
Painesville Riverside 26, Cathedral Prep, Pa. 7
Pandora-Gilboa 42, Van Buren 7
Pemberville Eastwood 35, Wauseon 13
Perrysburg 31, Fremont Ross 0
Philo 38, Zanesville Maysville 21
Pickerington N. 17, Pickerington Cent. 3
Pioneer N. Central 12, Lima Perry 6
Piqua 50, Greenville 7
Plain City Jonathan Alder 14, Bloom-Carroll 10
Poland Seminary 50, Mogadore Field 6
Rabun Gap-Nachoochee, Ga. 50, Massillon Washington 35
Ravenna SE 29, Cuyahoga Falls 8
Rayland Buckeye 20, Shadyside 14, OT
Richmond Edison 41, Salineville Southern 8
Richwood N. Union 19, Galion Northmor 13
Rittman 14, Greenwich S. Cent. 12
Riverside Stebbins 42, Sidney 7
Rossford 34, Tol. Rogers 14
Salem 56, E. Liverpool 20
Sandusky 32, Lorain 20
Shelby 49, Bellevue 6
Sherwood Fairview 47, Bryan 7
Sidney Lehman 43, Ft. Loramie 24
Smithville 14, Sullivan Black River 8
Solon 10, Shaker Hts. 7
Southeastern 42, Fayetteville-Perry 6
Sparta Highland 24, Coshocton 7
Spring. Cath. Cent. 37, N. Lewisburg Triad 7
Spring. Kenton Ridge 42, Batavia 35
Spring. NE 32, Jamestown Greeneview 0
St Clairsville 38, Beaver Local 7
St Marys 42, Celina 14
St. Edward (OH) 63, Huber Hts. Wayne 27
St. Paris Graham 49, Covington 8
St. Xavier (OH) 24, Indpls Cathedral, Ind. 6
Strasburg 47, Leetonia 14
Sugarcreek Garaway 36, Creston Norwayne 35
Sunbury Big Walnut 36, Groveport-Madison 10
Sycamore Mohawk 40, Defiance Ayersville 15
Sylvania Northview 31, Tol. Start 30
Thornville Sheridan 21, Pataskala Licking Hts. 19
Tipp City Tippecanoe 55, Fairborn 7
Tol. Ottawa Hills 12, Swanton 0
Tol. St. Francis 30, Sandusky Perkins 24
Tol. Whitmer 48, Sylvania Southview 0
Toronto 49, Wellsville 19
Trotwood-Madison 16, Springfield 13
Troy 46, W. Carrollton 0
Tuscarawas Cent. Cath. 20, Louisville Aquinas 6
Twinsburg 20, Aurora 19, OT
Uhrichsville Claymont 7, Navarre Fairless 6
Uniontown Lake 34, Rocky River 28
Upper Sandusky 28, Northwood 18
Versailles 35, Delphos St John's 0
Vincent Warren 21, Logan 14
W. Chester Lakota W. 38, Hamilton 6
W. Jefferson 24, Spring. Greenon 21
W. Lafayette Ridgewood 23, Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. 20
W. Liberty-Salem 21, Cedarville 15
Wadsworth 47, Medina 0
Wapakoneta 31, Defiance 7
Warren Champion 36, Campbell Memorial 20
Washington C.H. Miami Trace 7, Circleville Logan Elm 6
Westerville S. 7, Cols. St. Charles 0
Wheelersburg 17, Jackson 7
Whitehall-Yearling 36, Marion Pleasant 7
Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 7, Napoleon 0
Wickliffe 42, Brooklyn 0
Williamsburg 32, Cin. Mariemont 14
Willow Wood Symmes Valley 55, Bidwell River Valley 27
Wilmington 30, Cin. Mt Healthy 26
Wintersville Indian Creek 23, Belmont Union Local 15
Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 21, Hannibal River 14
Xenia 20, Vandalia Butler 0
Youngs. Boardman 35, Youngs. Chaney High School 34
Youngs. Liberty 35, Warren JFK 14
