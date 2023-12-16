Friday's Scores

By The Associated Press
8 minutes ago
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Akr. Buchtel 77, Akr. East 45

Alliance 59, Carrollton 50

Amherst Steele 65, Grafton Midview 43

Archbold 73, Defiance Ayersville 38

Beaver Eastern 59, Portsmouth Clay 24

Bellaire 71, Barnesville 64

Beloit W. Branch 55, Alliance Marlington 35

Belpre 60, Stewart Federal Hocking 57

Bloomdale Elmwood 56, Arcadia 48

Bluffton 76, Delphos Jefferson 58

Botkins 70, Sidney Fairlawn 32

Bridgeport 56, Richmond Edison 49

Bristol 61, Windham 29

Brookfield 60, Warren Champion 53

Cambridge 49, Wintersville Indian Creek 44

Campbell Memorial 47, Newton Falls 40

Can. Cent. Cath. 54, Massillon Perry 41

Can. McKinley 64, Can. Glenoak 61

Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 93, Cols. Wellington 29

Canfield 58, Youngs. Mooney 54

Canfield S. Range 71, Struthers 47

Cardington-Lincoln 73, Fredericktown 50

Casstown Miami E. 55, Milton-Union 24

Celina 65, Van Wert 61

Centerville 75, Clayton Northmont 43

Chillicothe Unioto 61, Frankfort Adena 43

Chillicothe Zane Trace 47, Piketon 33

Cin. McNicholas 48, Day. Chaminade Julienne 39

Cin. Oak Hills 66, Fairfield 53

Cin. Sycamore 73, Mason 63

Coldwater 55, St. Henry 50

Collins Western Reserve 56, Greenwich S. Cent. 53

Cols. Beechcroft 72, East 63

Cols. Briggs 83, Cols. Independence 49

Cols. Horizon Science 63, Day. Jefferson 17

Cols. Marion-Franklin 72, West 62

Cols. Walnut Ridge 79, Cols. Eastmoor 68

Columbiana 54, Youngs. Valley Christian 51

Columbiana Crestview 66, Youngs. Liberty 64

Columbus Grove 53, Ada 31

Cory-Rawson 41, Dola Hardin Northern 34

Creston Norwayne 54, Smithville 49

Delaware Hayes 59, Westerville N. 58

Delphos St. John's 70, New Knoxville 33

Dover 48, Zanesville 36

Dresden Tri-Valley 76, Philo 41

E. Liverpool 54, Youngs. Boardman 42

Elida 59, Kenton 49

Elyria Open Door 93, N. Ridgeville Lake Ridge 14

Fairport Harbor Harding 93, Cortland Maplewood 53

Findlay Liberty-Benton 69, Arlington 57

Fostoria 76, Rossford 40

Garfield Hts. Trinity 75, Medina Christian Academy 34

Germantown Valley View 62, Eaton 42

Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 63, Uhrichsville Claymont 34

Green 51, N. Can. Hoover 40

Hartville Lake Center Christian 52, Ravenna SE 37

Haviland Wayne Trace 61, Liberty Center 40

Hebron Lakewood 68, Medina Buckeye 42

Hilliard Darby 35, Grove City Cent. Crossing 34

Hillsboro 68, Chillicothe 44

Holgate 42, Kalida 26

Hubbard 58, Niles McKinley 36

Hudson 46, N. Royalton 39

Ironton 72, Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant 68, OT

Jamestown Greeneview 60, Spring. Cath. Cent. 53

Kettering Alter 42, Bishop Fenwick 31

Kinsman Badger 71, Andover Pymatuning Valley 69

LaGrange Keystone 66, Oberlin 34

Leavittsburg LaBrae 72, Garrettsville Garfield 53

Lebanon 62, Milford 61, OT

Leipsic 82, Van Wert Lincolnview 61

Lewistown Indian Lake 81, Spring. NW 40

Lexington 60, Mansfield Madison 49

Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 71, Cin. Colerain 21

Lima Perry 44, Lima Temple Christian 36

Lima Sr. 92, Cin. Woodward 38

Lisbon David Anderson 72, Leetonia 37

Lorain Clearview 87, Sullivan Black River 67

Lore City Buckeye Trail 65, Shadyside 58

Louisville 79, Akr. Hoban 51

Lowellville 32, Atwater Waterloo 29

Macedonia Nordonia 52, Stow-Munroe Falls 46

Malvern 66, Tuscarawas Cent. Cath. 32

Marietta 70, Rayland Buckeye 26

Marion Elgin 51, N. Baltimore 44

Marion Harding 63, Caledonia River Valley 57

Massillon Jackson 66, Uniontown Lake 45

McArthur Vinton County 61, Athens 27

McComb 50, Vanlue 32

McDermott Scioto NW 61, Ironton St. Joseph 50

McDonald 60, Mineral Ridge 53

McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 41, Waynesfield-Goshen 40

Miller City 59, Hamler Patrick Henry 46

Minerva 56, Salem 43

Mowrystown Whiteoak 54, Fayetteville-Perry 45

Mt. Victory Ridgemont 63, Morral Ridgedale 31

N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 79, Sebring McKinley 40

N. Ridgeville 56, Olmsted Falls 54

New Lexington 64, Coshocton 54

New Madison Tri-Village 87, Lewisburg Tri-County N. 20

New Middletown Spring. 48, Berlin Center Western Reserve 34

New Philadelphia 50, Ashland 35

Newark 55, Delaware Olentangy Berlin 53

Norwalk 58, Clyde 46

Ottawa-Glandorf 57, Wapakoneta 21

Ottoville 70, Ft. Jennings 58

Paulding 61, Pioneer N. Central 41

Pitsburg Franklin-Monroe 65, Union City Mississinawa Valley 24

Plain City Jonathan Alder 61, London 47

Poland Seminary 39, Girard 23

Pomeroy Meigs 52, Nelsonville-York 49

Portsmouth 65, Gallipolis Gallia 47

Proctorville Fairland 66, Ironton Rock Hill 44

Richwood N. Union 55, St. Paris Graham 45

Rockford Parkway 33, Ft. Recovery 30

Shelby 74, Sparta Highland 21

Solon 73, Wadsworth 62

Southington Chalker 73, N. Bloomfield 39

Spencerville 52, Convoy Crestview 49

Spring. Shawnee 68, Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan 33

St. Marys Memorial 62, Defiance 43

Tontogany Otsego 68, Oak Harbor 61

Trenton Edgewood 46, Hamilton Ross 38

Urbana 53, Spring. Kenton Ridge 44

Ursuline Academy 82, Youngs. East 57

Warren Harding 62, Cle. VASJ 55

Warren Howland 66, Cortland Lakeview 41

Warren JFK 72, Mogadore 43

Washington C.H. Miami Trace 58, Jackson 45

Waterford 57, Racine Southern 30

Wauseon 60, Edgerton 32

Wellington 68, Oberlin Firelands 56

Wellsville 61, Hanoverton United 57

Williamsport Westfall 77, Bainbridge Paint Valley 47

Wooster 72, Millersburg W. Holmes 55

Zanesville Maysville 81, Warsaw River View 33

Zanesville Rosecrans 80, Corning Miller 43

Zanesville W. Muskingum 64, McConnelsville Morgan 51

Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 34, Sugarcreek Garaway 29

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

