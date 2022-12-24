Friday's Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Caledonia River Valley 44, London 34
Streetsboro 57, Kent Roosevelt 36
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Akr. North vs. Cle. JFK, ccd.
Avon vs. Cle. Hts. Beaumont, ccd.
Bay Village Bay vs. Amherst Steele, ccd.
Beloit W. Branch vs. Louisville, ppd.
Burton Berkshire vs. Richmond Hts., ppd.
Ft. Recovery vs. New Madison Tri-Village, ppd.
Gates Mills Gilmour vs. Cle. Hay, ppd.
N. Can. Hoover vs. Akr. Buchtel, ccd.
Painesville Riverside vs. Geneva, ppd.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
In Other News
1
Multiple departments fight Clark County house fire
2
Clark County crews brave frigid weather at 2 fires in Springfield Twp.
3
PHOTOS: Massive winter storm brings frigid temps, snow and ice to Miami...
4
Clark County Common Pleas Court cases
5
At Springfield elementary holiday event, students given shoes and more