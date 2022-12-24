springfield-news-sun logo
Friday's Scores

news
By The Associated Press
Updated 16 minutes ago

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Caledonia River Valley 44, London 34

Streetsboro 57, Kent Roosevelt 36

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Akr. North vs. Cle. JFK, ccd.

Avon vs. Cle. Hts. Beaumont, ccd.

Bay Village Bay vs. Amherst Steele, ccd.

Beloit W. Branch vs. Louisville, ppd.

Burton Berkshire vs. Richmond Hts., ppd.

Ft. Recovery vs. New Madison Tri-Village, ppd.

Gates Mills Gilmour vs. Cle. Hay, ppd.

N. Can. Hoover vs. Akr. Buchtel, ccd.

Painesville Riverside vs. Geneva, ppd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

