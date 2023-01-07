Friday's Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Akr. Hoban 83, Cle. VASJ 60
Akron Garfield 57, Akr. East 56
Alliance Marlington 64, Salem 55
Amherst Steele 73, Olmsted Falls 71
Antwerp 52, Edgerton 45
Arcadia 55, Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 50
Arcanum 47, New Paris National Trail 29
Arlington 54, McComb 32
Ashland Crestview 55, Bluffton 45
Attica Seneca E. 0, Morral Ridgedale 0
Atwater Waterloo 38, Mineral Ridge 35
Austintown Fitch 50, Youngs. Boardman 47
Avon Lake 63, Elyria 60
Bainbridge Paint Valley 55, Frankfort Adena 49
Beavercreek 65, Kettering Fairmont 64
Bellaire 75, Belmont Union Local 62
Belpre 55, Waterford 46
Berlin Center Western Reserve 42, McDonald 38
Bethel-Tate 55, Blanchester 46
Bishop Hartley 61, Whitehall-Yearling 35
Bishop Ready 44, Bishop Watterson 35
Brecksville-Broadview Hts. 68, Twinsburg 42
Bristol 66, Warren Lordstown 24
Camden Preble Shawnee 58, Bradford 24
Campbell Memorial 73, Warren Champion 51
Canfield S. Range 61, Cortland Lakeview 37
Carlisle 58, Franklin 46
Carrollton 39, Beloit W. Branch 34
Casstown Miami E. 55, Tipp City Bethel 32
Celina 41, Kenton 39
Centerville 85, Huber Hts. Wayne 56
Cin. Anderson 67, Cin. Winton Woods 49
Cin. Madeira 64, N. Bend (Cleves) Taylor 43
Cin. Moeller 46, Cin. St. Xavier 38
Cin. Princeton 87, Hamilton 77
Cin. Sycamore 71, Mason 32
Cin. Wyoming 49, Cin. Finneytown 47
Cle. Hts. 59, E. Cle. Shaw 27
Coldwater 48, New Bremen 47
Cols. DeSales 49, Oregon Clay 47
Cols. Eastmoor 74, Cols. Briggs 66
Cols. Mifflin 47, Cols. Linden-McKinley 44
Cols. Northland 63, Cols. Whetstone 56
Cols. St. Charles 44, Cols. DeSales 35
Columbiana 58, Leetonia 22
Columbus Grove 54, Leipsic 50
Convoy Crestview 55, Bluffton 45
Cornerstone Christian 50, Cle. Cent. Cath. 45
Creston Norwayne 81, Jeromesville Hillsdale 52
Cuyahoga Falls 56, Medina Highland 54
Cuyahoga Falls CVCA 65, Canal Fulton Northwest 32
Dalton 72, Doylestown Chippewa 56
Danville 65, Howard E. Knox 38
Day. Carroll 57, Hamilton Badin 20
Day. Chaminade Julienne 86, Bishop Fenwick 74
Day. Christian 69, Franklin Middletown Christian 63
Day. Dunbar 71, Day. Ponitz Tech. 68
Day. Oakwood 60, Bellbrook 47
Defiance 60, Lima Shawnee 52
Defiance Tinora 42, Sherwood Fairview 34
Delaware Hayes 48, Dublin Scioto 33
Delphos St. John's 55, Ft. Recovery 49
Dublin Coffman 36, Cols. Upper Arlington 33
Dublin Jerome 60, Lewis Center Olentangy 47
Eastlake North 62, Chagrin Falls Kenston 42
Elyria Cath. 67, Rocky River 55
Findlay 73, Fremont Ross 48
Findlay Liberty-Benton 65, Cory-Rawson 29
Franklin Furnace Green 56, Portsmouth Notre Dame 49
Fredericktown 59, Centerburg 50
Ft. Loramie 53, Anna 47
Gahanna Lincoln 55, Grove City 44
Gallipolis Gallia 91, Portsmouth 82
Garfield Hts. 57, Lorain 39
Garrettsville Garfield 62, Youngs. Liberty 55
Gates Mills Gilmour 59, Gates Mills Hawken 53
Girard 47, Jefferson Area 44
Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 47, Berlin Hiland 36
Green 74, Can. McKinley 51
Hamilton Ross 59, Trenton Edgewood 43
Hannibal River 54, Barnesville 32
Hanoverton United 43, E. Palestine 38
Harrod Allen E. 69, Ada 55
Hartville Lake Center Christian 71, Rootstown 44
Heartland Christian 70, Southington Chalker 43
Hilliard Bradley 63, Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 55
Huron 50, Willard 37
Independent Baptist Academy, Md. 59, Milford Christian Academy 8
Ironton 64, Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant 43
Jackson 47, Hillsboro 41
Jackson Center 65, Russia 53
Jamestown Greeneview 65, W. Liberty-Salem 57
Kettering Alter 54, Cin. McNicholas 21
Kings Mills Kings 85, Lebanon 65
Kinsman Badger 74, Conneaut Area, Pa. 29
LaGrange Keystone 49, Columbia Station Columbia 41
Lakewood 53, Parma 35
Lakewood St. Edward 86, Cle. St. Ignatius 64
Leavittsburg LaBrae 64, Brookfield 48
Leavittsburg LaBrae 64, Brookville 48
Leesburg Fairfield 73, W. Union 32
Legacy Christian 52, Spring. Emmanuel Christian 31
Lewistown Indian Lake 94, Urbana 89, 3OT
London 48, Spring. Shawnee 45
Lore City Buckeye Trail 51, Cambridge 46
Louisville 55, Canfield 46
Louisville Aquinas 75, Warren JFK 64
Lowellville 60, Sebring McKinley 23
Lucasville Valley 61, Wheelersburg 59
Macedonia Nordonia 66, Stow-Munroe Falls 64, 2OT
Madison 68, Willoughby S. 57
Magnolia Sandy Valley 58, E. Can. 35
Malvern 66, Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 38
Mansfield Christian 54, Kidron Cent. Christian 53
Mansfield Madison 53, Wooster 51
Maria Stein Marion Local 58, New Knoxville 29
Marietta 61, Beverly Ft. Frye 42
Marion Harding 63, Ontario 47
Martins Ferry 71, St. Clairsville 61
Marysville 55, Delaware Olentangy Berlin 47
Massillon Jackson 84, Massillon Perry 62
Medina 80, Solon 49
Mentor 67, Euclid 58
Mentor Lake Cath. 61, Hunting Valley University 52
Middlefield Cardinal 54, Vienna Mathews 50
Miller City 45, Continental 31
Minford 59, Portsmouth W. 38
Mogadore 69, Ravenna SE 44
Monroeville 76, Norwalk St. Paul 46
Montpelier 32, Edon 30
Mowrystown Whiteoak 56, Manchester 46
Mt. Gilead 66, Cardington-Lincoln 51
Mt. Orab Western Brown 54, Batavia 41
Mt. Vernon 66, Ashland 43
N. Can. Hoover 50, Massillon 41
N. Ridgeville 59, Grafton Midview 54
Nelsonville-York 56, Athens 40
New Concord John Glenn 69, Crooksville 42
New Lexington 66, Warsaw River View 46
New Middletown Spring. 71, N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 39
New Philadelphia 62, Mansfield Sr. 42
New Richmond 71, Wilmington 63
Newton Falls 60, Columbiana Crestview 49
Niles McKinley 79, Hubbard 61
Oak Hill, W.Va. 49, Waverly 41
Oberlin 74, Lorain Clearview 51
Oberlin Firelands 74, Sullivan Black River 66
Ottawa-Glandorf 78, St. Marys Memorial 44
Paden City, W.Va. 24, Beallsville 22
Painesville Riverside 65, Chardon 47
Parma Hts. Holy Name 71, Medina Buckeye 60
Paulding 56, Defiance Ayersville 50
Peninsula Woodridge 64, Mogadore Field 46
Philo 63, Byesville Meadowbrook 45
Pickerington N. 55, New Albany 52
Piketon 62, Chillicothe Huntington 46
Pioneer N. Central 43, W. Unity Hilltop 42
Pitsburg Franklin-Monroe 55, Lewisburg Tri-County N. 46
Powell Olentangy Liberty 46, Hilliard Davidson 38
Proctorville Fairland 39, Chesapeake 37
Ravenna 45, Norton 40
Reynoldsburg 59, Grove City Cent. Crossing 34
Richfield Revere 66, Copley 58
Richwood N. Union 68, Spring. NW 44
S. Point 64, Ironton Rock Hill 44
S. Webster 70, Beaver Eastern 40
Shadyside 67, Sarahsville Shenandoah 61
Shaker Hts. 53, Bedford 43
Sidney 58, Greenville 55
Spencerville 68, Van Wert Lincolnview 32
Spring. Cath. Cent. 74, Spring. NE 40
St. Bernard Roger Bacon 50, Cin. N. College Hill 41
St. Henry 70, Minster 66
St. Paris Graham 54, Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan 47, OT
Strasburg-Franklin 50, Uhrichsville Claymont 29
Streetsboro 45, Akr. Coventry 41
Struthers 62, Poland Seminary 58
Sugar Grove Berne Union 64, Groveport Madison Christian 59
Sugarcreek Garaway 65, Caldwell 36
Sylvania Northview 63, Bowling Green 62
Sylvania Southview 59, Maumee 50
Thomas Worthington 41, Hilliard Darby 39
Thornville Sheridan 75, Coshocton 47
Tipp City Tippecanoe 53, Vandalia Butler 40
Tol. Whitmer 65, Toledo St. John's Jesuit 60
Union City Mississinawa Valley 52, W. Alexandria Twin Valley S. 45
Uniontown Lake 59, Can. Glenoak 49
Vanlue 66, N. Baltimore 46
Versailles 67, Rockford Parkway 50
Warren Harding 56, Warren Howland 51
Washington C.H. 63, Chillicothe 46
Wellsville 53, Lisbon David Anderson 51
Westerville Cent. 76, Galloway Westland 37
Westerville N. 78, Sunbury Big Walnut 58
Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 56, Napoleon 41
Williamsport Westfall 65, Chillicothe Unioto 62
Wintersville Indian Creek 49, Cadiz Harrison Cent. 26
Youngs. East 45, Youngs. Mooney 44
Youngs. Ursuline 80, Youngs. Chaney High School 65
Youngs. Valley Christian 50, Salineville Southern 34
Zanesville Maysville 59, Zanesville W. Muskingum 47
