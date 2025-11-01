Friday's Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=
OHSAA Playoffs=
Division I=
First Round=
Region 1=
Berea-Midpark 48, Cle. Hts. 24
Massillon Jackson 24, Brunswick 17
Medina 28, Strongsville 25
Perrysburg 24, Cle. St Ignatius 17, OT
Region 2=
Hilliard Bradley 20, Dublin Jerome 14
Huber Hts. Wayne 36, Galloway Westland 6
Lebanon 22, Kettering Fairmont 21
Springfield 35, Marysville 6
Region 3=
Cols. Upper Arlington 37, Westerville Cent. 0
Delaware Olentangy Berlin 12, Grove City 7
Groveport-Madison 20, Gahanna Lincoln 13
Powell Olentangy Liberty 35, Newark 14
Region 4=
Cin. Winton Woods 39, Morrow Little Miami 6
Fairfield 46, Mason 41
Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 59, Cin. Oak Hills 47
W. Chester Lakota W. 30, Hamilton 0
Division II=
First Round=
Region 5=
Green 21, Garfield Hts. 6
Hudson 27, Willoughby S. 0
Macedonia Nordonia 27, Twinsburg 24
Youngs. Boardman 38, Painesville Riverside 28
Region 6=
Brecksville-Broadview Hts. 34, Oregon Clay 14
Olmsted Falls 69, Fremont Ross 38
Tol. St. Francis 33, Parma Hts. Valley Forge 7
Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 42, Tol. Start 21
Region 7=
Ashland 56, Mt. Vernon 21
Cols. Walnut Ridge 58, Worthington Kilbourne 42
N. Can. Hoover 50, Cols. Northland 6
Westerville S. 14, Louisville 10
Region 8=
Cin. La Salle 28, Cin. Turpin 27
Cin. Withrow 45, Piqua 0
Harrison 40, Vandalia Butler 7
Lima 62, Cin. Aiken 20
Division III=
First Round=
Region 9=
Akr. East 19, Cle. Benedictine 7
Chagrin Falls Kenston 34, Madison 8
Geneva 46, Alliance 12
Maple Hts. 42, Chardon 33
Region 10=
Lima Shawnee 19, Parma Hts. Holy Name 10
Rocky River 20, Grafton Midview 15
St Marys 36, Copley 34
Tol. Cent. Cath. 35, Ontario 0
Region 11=
Bloom-Carroll 21, Cols. Linden-McKinley 14
Cols. Hamilton Twp. 40, Cols. Independence 12
Delaware Buckeye Valley 42, Athens 13
Granville 30, Thornville Sheridan 28
Region 12=
Cin. McNicholas 34, Chillicothe 7
Kettering Alter 35, Bellbrook 7
Oxford Talawanda 56, Goshen 28
Washington C.H. Miami Trace 49, Hillsboro 8
Division IV=
First Round=
Region 13=
Chardon NDCL 35, Hubbard 13
Norton 63, Ashtabula Edgewood 13
Salem 21, Canal Fulton Northwest 15
Streetsboro 35, Chesterland W. Geauga 21
Region 14=
Bellevue 12, Clyde 6, OT
Lodi Cloverleaf 42, Bay (OH) 35
Orrville 35, Bellville Clear Fork 28
Sandusky Perkins 51, Lorain Clearview 7
Region 15=
Circleville 31, Philo 14
East 43, Can. South 21
Johnstown 51, Wintersville Indian Creek 37
Lancaster Fairfield Union 22, Heath 3
Region 16=
Brookville 30, Bishop Fenwick 12
Cin. Wyoming 38, St. Bernard Roger Bacon 13
Clarksville Clinton-Massie 51, N. Bend (Cleves) Taylor 21
Washington C.H. 56, New Richmond 35
Division V=
First Round=
Region 17=
Canfield S. Range 46, Burton Berkshire 7
New Franklin Manchester 45, Richmond Edison 14
St Clairsville 35, Andover Pymatuning Valley 13
Youngs. Liberty 25, Uhrichsville Claymont 7
Region 18=
Fairview 51, Fredericktown 41
Findlay Liberty-Benton 49, Delta 13
Oak Harbor 32, Pemberville Eastwood 26
Port Clinton 35, Milan Edison 0
Region 19=
Belmont Union Local 28, Cols. Africentric 12
Chillicothe Zane Trace 48, Lucasville Valley 0
McConnelsville Morgan 43, Dawson-Bryant 22
Portsmouth 32, Amanda-Clearcreek 13
Region 20=
Camden Preble Shawnee 54, Arcanum 26
Carlisle 35, W. Liberty-Salem 0
Cin. Mariemont 31, Cin. N. College Hill 12
Richwood N. Union 21, Jamestown Greeneview 6
Division VI=
First Round=
Region 21=
Dalton 43, Columbiana 7
Smithville 28, Cuyahoga Hts. 24
Sugarcreek Garaway 49, Mineral Ridge 7
Wickliffe 17, New Middletown Spring. 15
Region 22=
Attica Seneca E. 15, Elmore Woodmore 13
Carey 16, Hamler Patrick Henry 7
Collins Western Reserve 36, Bluffton 31
Sherwood Fairview 42, Defiance Tinora 6
Region 23=
Caldwell 42, Grove City Christian 7
N. Robinson Col. Crawford 35, Reedsville Eastern 7
Toronto 41, Cols. Grandview Hts. 0
W. Lafayette Ridgewood 28, Newcomerstown 6
Region 24=
Anna 54, Cin. Deer Park 15
Coldwater 48, Covington 0
Ironton Rock Hill 47, Day. Christian 28
Portsmouth W. 30, Cin. Summit 6
Division VII=
First Round=
Region 25=
E. Can. 28, Lisbon David Anderson 21
E. Palestine 36, Berlin Center Western Reserve 35
Malvern 34, Ashtabula St John 0
Warren JFK 42, Norwalk St Paul 27
Region 26=
Edon 28, Edgerton 21
Gibsonburg 61, Morral Ridgedale 8
Pandora-Gilboa 42, Arlington 20
Sycamore Mohawk 41, Montpelier 6
Region 27=
Bowerston Conotton Valley 78, Zanesville Rosecrans 46
Danville 54, Steubenville Cath. Cent. 0
Glouster Trimble 28, Crown City S. Gallia 22
Strasburg 28, Lucas 14
Region 28=
Cedarville 41, Portsmouth Notre Dame 37
Ft. Recovery 34, Cin. College Prep. 8
New Bremen 36, Ansonia 8
Sidney Lehman 50, Minster 48
