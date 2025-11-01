Friday's Scores

By The Associated Press
16 hours ago
PREP FOOTBALL=

OHSAA Playoffs=

Division I=

First Round=

Region 1=

Berea-Midpark 48, Cle. Hts. 24

Massillon Jackson 24, Brunswick 17

Medina 28, Strongsville 25

Perrysburg 24, Cle. St Ignatius 17, OT

Region 2=

Hilliard Bradley 20, Dublin Jerome 14

Huber Hts. Wayne 36, Galloway Westland 6

Lebanon 22, Kettering Fairmont 21

Springfield 35, Marysville 6

Region 3=

Cols. Upper Arlington 37, Westerville Cent. 0

Delaware Olentangy Berlin 12, Grove City 7

Groveport-Madison 20, Gahanna Lincoln 13

Powell Olentangy Liberty 35, Newark 14

Region 4=

Cin. Winton Woods 39, Morrow Little Miami 6

Fairfield 46, Mason 41

Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 59, Cin. Oak Hills 47

W. Chester Lakota W. 30, Hamilton 0

Division II=

First Round=

Region 5=

Green 21, Garfield Hts. 6

Hudson 27, Willoughby S. 0

Macedonia Nordonia 27, Twinsburg 24

Youngs. Boardman 38, Painesville Riverside 28

Region 6=

Brecksville-Broadview Hts. 34, Oregon Clay 14

Olmsted Falls 69, Fremont Ross 38

Tol. St. Francis 33, Parma Hts. Valley Forge 7

Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 42, Tol. Start 21

Region 7=

Ashland 56, Mt. Vernon 21

Cols. Walnut Ridge 58, Worthington Kilbourne 42

N. Can. Hoover 50, Cols. Northland 6

Westerville S. 14, Louisville 10

Region 8=

Cin. La Salle 28, Cin. Turpin 27

Cin. Withrow 45, Piqua 0

Harrison 40, Vandalia Butler 7

Lima 62, Cin. Aiken 20

Division III=

First Round=

Region 9=

Akr. East 19, Cle. Benedictine 7

Chagrin Falls Kenston 34, Madison 8

Geneva 46, Alliance 12

Maple Hts. 42, Chardon 33

Region 10=

Lima Shawnee 19, Parma Hts. Holy Name 10

Rocky River 20, Grafton Midview 15

St Marys 36, Copley 34

Tol. Cent. Cath. 35, Ontario 0

Region 11=

Bloom-Carroll 21, Cols. Linden-McKinley 14

Cols. Hamilton Twp. 40, Cols. Independence 12

Delaware Buckeye Valley 42, Athens 13

Granville 30, Thornville Sheridan 28

Region 12=

Cin. McNicholas 34, Chillicothe 7

Kettering Alter 35, Bellbrook 7

Oxford Talawanda 56, Goshen 28

Washington C.H. Miami Trace 49, Hillsboro 8

Division IV=

First Round=

Region 13=

Chardon NDCL 35, Hubbard 13

Norton 63, Ashtabula Edgewood 13

Salem 21, Canal Fulton Northwest 15

Streetsboro 35, Chesterland W. Geauga 21

Region 14=

Bellevue 12, Clyde 6, OT

Lodi Cloverleaf 42, Bay (OH) 35

Orrville 35, Bellville Clear Fork 28

Sandusky Perkins 51, Lorain Clearview 7

Region 15=

Circleville 31, Philo 14

East 43, Can. South 21

Johnstown 51, Wintersville Indian Creek 37

Lancaster Fairfield Union 22, Heath 3

Region 16=

Brookville 30, Bishop Fenwick 12

Cin. Wyoming 38, St. Bernard Roger Bacon 13

Clarksville Clinton-Massie 51, N. Bend (Cleves) Taylor 21

Washington C.H. 56, New Richmond 35

Division V=

First Round=

Region 17=

Canfield S. Range 46, Burton Berkshire 7

New Franklin Manchester 45, Richmond Edison 14

St Clairsville 35, Andover Pymatuning Valley 13

Youngs. Liberty 25, Uhrichsville Claymont 7

Region 18=

Fairview 51, Fredericktown 41

Findlay Liberty-Benton 49, Delta 13

Oak Harbor 32, Pemberville Eastwood 26

Port Clinton 35, Milan Edison 0

Region 19=

Belmont Union Local 28, Cols. Africentric 12

Chillicothe Zane Trace 48, Lucasville Valley 0

McConnelsville Morgan 43, Dawson-Bryant 22

Portsmouth 32, Amanda-Clearcreek 13

Region 20=

Camden Preble Shawnee 54, Arcanum 26

Carlisle 35, W. Liberty-Salem 0

Cin. Mariemont 31, Cin. N. College Hill 12

Richwood N. Union 21, Jamestown Greeneview 6

Division VI=

First Round=

Region 21=

Dalton 43, Columbiana 7

Smithville 28, Cuyahoga Hts. 24

Sugarcreek Garaway 49, Mineral Ridge 7

Wickliffe 17, New Middletown Spring. 15

Region 22=

Attica Seneca E. 15, Elmore Woodmore 13

Carey 16, Hamler Patrick Henry 7

Collins Western Reserve 36, Bluffton 31

Sherwood Fairview 42, Defiance Tinora 6

Region 23=

Caldwell 42, Grove City Christian 7

N. Robinson Col. Crawford 35, Reedsville Eastern 7

Toronto 41, Cols. Grandview Hts. 0

W. Lafayette Ridgewood 28, Newcomerstown 6

Region 24=

Anna 54, Cin. Deer Park 15

Coldwater 48, Covington 0

Ironton Rock Hill 47, Day. Christian 28

Portsmouth W. 30, Cin. Summit 6

Division VII=

First Round=

Region 25=

E. Can. 28, Lisbon David Anderson 21

E. Palestine 36, Berlin Center Western Reserve 35

Malvern 34, Ashtabula St John 0

Warren JFK 42, Norwalk St Paul 27

Region 26=

Edon 28, Edgerton 21

Gibsonburg 61, Morral Ridgedale 8

Pandora-Gilboa 42, Arlington 20

Sycamore Mohawk 41, Montpelier 6

Region 27=

Bowerston Conotton Valley 78, Zanesville Rosecrans 46

Danville 54, Steubenville Cath. Cent. 0

Glouster Trimble 28, Crown City S. Gallia 22

Strasburg 28, Lucas 14

Region 28=

Cedarville 41, Portsmouth Notre Dame 37

Ft. Recovery 34, Cin. College Prep. 8

New Bremen 36, Ansonia 8

Sidney Lehman 50, Minster 48

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

