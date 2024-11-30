Friday's Scores

By The Associated Press
34 minutes ago
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Akr. Garfield 72, Beloit W. Branch 57

Albany Alexander 66, Glouster Trimble 46

Alliance Marlington 66, Youngs. East 44

Arlington 55, Ft. Jennings 44

Austintown-Fitch 87, Struthers 46

Bay (OH) 81, Richfield Revere 75

Bellaire 59, Rayland Buckeye 34

Bishop Ready 52, South Point 38

Botkins 67, Bellefontaine Calvary Christian 34

Bryan 39, Edgerton 35

Campbell Memorial 51, New Knoxville 39

Canfield 50, Youngs. Chaney High School 43

Casstown Miami E. 52, Spring. NW 34

Chagrin Falls Kenston 73, Copley 46

Chillicothe 55, Frankfort Adena 21

Cin. Hughes 53, Purcell Marian 52

Cols. St. Charles 58, Cols. Eastmoor 49

Convoy Crestview 61, Van Wert 44

DeGraff Riverside 77, Waynesfield-Goshen 68

Doylestown Chippewa 56, Rootstown 54

Findlay Liberty-Benton 68, Dola Hardin Northern 32

Hamilton Badin 50, Trenton Edgewood 34

Harrod Allen E. 69, Lima Perry 55

Haviland Wayne Trace 63, Van Wert Lincolnview 54

Heartland Christian 75, Salem 41

Independence 69, Sullivan Black River 37

Kalida 71, Antwerp 45

Leipsic 65, Cory-Rawson 33

Lexington 65, Bellville Clear Fork 51

Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 67, Goshen 44

Lima Cent. Cath. 58, Elida 52

Lima Temple Christian 53, Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan 46

Louisville 69, Tallmadge 52

McDonald 67, Bristol 64

Mowrystown Whiteoak 72, RULH 30

Nelsonville-York 76, Corning Miller 51

New Washington Buckeye Cent. 55, Plymouth 48

Norwalk 55, Oregon Clay 45

Orange 63, Cle. Collinwood 36

Paulding 67, Continental 23

Pitsburg Franklin-Monroe 63, Milton-Union 25

Port Clinton 70, Elmore Woodmore 68

Reedsville Eastern 107, Bidwell River Valley 74

Rockford Parkway 61, McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 45

Russia 57, Sidney Fairlawn 24

Seaman N. Adams 62, West Union 17

Southeastern 59, Stewart Federal Hocking 42

Spencerville 71, St. Henry (OH) 45

Springboro 62, Day. Belmont 26

St Clairsville 42, Wintersville Indian Creek 23

St Marys 51, New Knoxville 39

St. Xavier (OH) 45, Kettering Fairmont 38

Stow-Munroe Falls 56, Kent Roosevelt 45

Tipp City Bethel 56, Arcanum 52

Tol. Maumee Valley 71, American International, Mich. 46

Versailles 45, Celina 38

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Napoleon vs. Hamler Patrick Henry, ppd.

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

