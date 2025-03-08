Friday's Scores

By The Associated Press
Updated 22 minutes ago
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

OHSAA Playoffs=

Regional Final=

Division III=

Region 9=

Garfield Hts. 58, Akr. Hoban 45

Division VI=

Region 21=

Kirtland 59, Dalton 51

Division VII=

Region 25=

Cornerstone Christian 42, Warren JFK 32

Regional Semifinal=

Division V=

Region 19=

Chesapeake 73, Martins Ferry 53

Minford 66, Sugarcreek Garaway 44

OTHER=

Genoa Christian 64, Columbia County Christian School, Pa. 49

SPIRE Institute 58, Veritas Collegiate Academy, Va. 57

Bloomingdale, W.Va. 50, Reimer Road Baptist Christian 34

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

