Friday's Scores

news
By The Associated Press
15 minutes ago

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Akr. Ellet 57, Akr. Kenmore-Garfield 56

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Berlin Center Western Reserve vs. McDonald, ccd.

Cle. E. Tech vs. Cle. Hay, ccd.

Cols. Briggs vs. Heath, ccd.

Cols. KIPP vs. W. Jefferson, ccd.

Day. Ponitz Tech. vs. Cin. Riverview East, ccd.

Newark vs. Grove City Cent. Crossing, ppd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

