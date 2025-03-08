Friday's Scores

By The Associated Press
Updated 13 minutes ago
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Gilead Christian 47, Christian Community School 22

OHSAA Playoffs=

State Semifinal=

Division VI=

Columbus Grove 43, Minster 40

Rootstown 57, Beverly Ft. Frye 54

Division VII=

Ft. Loramie 52, Ottoville 40

Waterford 48, Mogadore 34

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

