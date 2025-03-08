Friday's Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Gilead Christian 47, Christian Community School 22
OHSAA Playoffs=
State Semifinal=
Division VI=
Columbus Grove 43, Minster 40
Rootstown 57, Beverly Ft. Frye 54
Division VII=
Ft. Loramie 52, Ottoville 40
Waterford 48, Mogadore 34
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
