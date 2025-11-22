Friday's Scores

By The Associated Press
18 hours ago
PREP FOOTBALL=

OHSAA Playoffs=

Regional Final=

Division I=

Region 1=

St. Edward (OH) 27, Mentor 7

Region 2=

Middletown 21, Huber Hts. Wayne 14

Region 3=

Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 39, Pickerington Central 7

Region 4=

St. Xavier (OH) 42, Cin. Elder 34

Division II=

Region 5=

Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 35, Akr. Hoban 7

Region 6=

Avon 36, Medina Highland 19

Region 7=

Sunbury Big Walnut 27, Massillon Washington 21

Region 8=

Cin. Anderson 38, Trotwood-Madison 7

Division III=

Region 9=

Cuyahoga Falls CVCA 42, Cle. VASJ 7

Region 10=

Tol. Cent. Cath. 57, Rocky River 28

Region 11=

Cols. Bishop Watterson 43, Steubenville 0

Region 12=

Tipp City Tippecanoe 33, London 16

Division IV=

Region 13=

Cle. Glenville 35, Perry 7

Region 14=

Shelby 41, Galion 7

Region 15=

Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 34, New Lexington 0

Region 16=

Cin. Indian Hill 41, Germantown Valley View 14

Division V=

Region 17=

Youngs. Mooney 48, Girard 14

Region 18=

Liberty Center 38, Genoa 0

Region 19=

Wheelersburg 41, Nelsonville-York 0

Region 20=

Lewistown Indian Lake 35, Richwood N. Union 21

Division VI=

Region 21=

Kirtland 21, Sugarcreek Garaway 7

Region 22=

Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 35, Carey 0

Region 23=

N. Robinson Col. Crawford 35, W. Jefferson 7

Region 24=

Coldwater 14, Anna 12

Region 27=

Jeromesville Hillsdale 25, Danville 20

Division VII=

Region 25=

McDonald 42, Mogadore 21

Region 26=

Columbus Grove 31, Leipsic 6

Region 28=

St. Henry (OH) 24, Maria Stein Marion Local 7

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

