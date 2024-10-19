Friday's Scores

news
By The Associated Press
Updated 31 minutes ago
PREP FOOTBALL=

Akr. Garfield 20, Akr. Ellet 6

Akr. Hoban 41, Central York, Pa. 7

Andover Pymatuning Valley 40, Windham 8

Anna 49, Ft. Recovery 6

Antwerp 33, Defiance Ayersville 28

Apple Creek Waynedale 49, West Salem Northwestern 28

Arcanum 32, New Lebanon Dixie 0

Ashland 24, Wooster 14

Ashland Crestview 28, Collins Western Reserve 8

Athens 58, Bidwell River Valley 0

Attica Seneca E. 59, Bucyrus 6

Aurora 53, Barberton 3

Austintown-Fitch 45, Youngs. Boardman 28

Avon 42, Amherst Steele 7

Avon Lake 12, N. Ridgeville 10

Barnesville 55, Sarahsville Shenandoah 0

Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 57, Elmore Woodmore 0

Batavia Clermont NE 24, Lees Creek E. Clinton 6

Bay (OH) 22, Lakewood 20, OT

Beaver 56, Cambridge 0

Beaver Eastern 13, Crown City S. Gallia 12

Bellbrook 31, Day. Oakwood 0

Bellefontaine 49, Plain City Jonathan Alder 7

Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan 17, Spring. Shawnee 9

Bellville Clear Fork 41, Sparta Highland 7

Beloit W. Branch 33, Carrollton 6

Berea-Midpark 35, Olmsted Falls 14

Berlin Center Western Reserve 39, Mineral Ridge 12

Bethel-Tate 35, Williamsburg 14

Bishop Hartley 41, Cols. KIPP 18

Bishop Ready 35, Cols. Bexley 6

Bishop Watterson 51, Harrison 14

Blanchester 58, Fayetteville-Perry 12

Bloom-Carroll 42, Cols. Hamilton Twp. 7

Bluffton 43, Harrod Allen E. 7

Bowling Green 24, Napoleon 14

Brecksville-Broadview Hts. 28, Twinsburg 20

Brookfield 54, Newton Falls 8

Bucyrus Wynford 32, New Washington Buckeye Cent. 21

Campbell Memorial 20, N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 13

Can. Glenoak 52, Mansfield 14

Can. South 28, Massillon Tuslaw 24

Canal Fulton Northwest 38, Wooster Triway 21

Canal Winchester 27, Lancaster 24

Canfield 34, Warren Howland 0

Canfield S. Range 49, Louisville 28

Carlisle 38, Middletown Madison 35, OT

Casstown Miami E. 43, Tipp City Bethel 12

Celina 28, Defiance 6

Centerburg 40, Howard E. Knox 6

Centerville 28, Springboro 10

Chagrin Falls 43, Middlefield Cardinal 7

Chagrin Falls Kenston 42, Willoughby S. 0

Chardon 42, Eastlake North 7

Chillicothe 28, Washington C.H. Miami Trace 25

Chillicothe Unioto 43, Bainbridge Paint Valley 0

Chillicothe Zane Trace 48, Southeastern 12

Cin. Anderson 31, Cin. Winton Woods 17

Cin. Country Day 47, Lockland 0

Cin. Elder 14, Indpls Chatard, Ind. 0

Cin. Hills Christian Academy 56, Cin. N. College Hill 7

Cin. La Salle 28, Canal Winchester Harvest 14

Cin. McNicholas 59, Day. Carroll 0

Cin. Mt Healthy 62, Oxford Talawanda 42

Cin. Oak Hills 21, Fairfield 18

Cin. Princeton 13, Middletown 7

Cin. Summit 43, Norwood 6

Cin. West Clermont 21, Loveland 17

Cin. Wyoming 23, Cin. Indian Hill 13

Circleville 57, Baltimore Liberty Union 35

Circleville Logan Elm 41, Albany Alexander 0

Clarksville Clinton-Massie 41, Batavia 8

Cle. Adams 24, Cle. E. Tech 6

Cle. Benedictine 39, Lyndhurst Brush 0

Cle. Glenville 48, Cle. John Marshall 6

Cle. Hay 35, Cle. JFK 6

Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. 12, Cols. St. Charles 10

Cle. VASJ 37, STVM 13

Clyde 20, Huron 7

Coldwater 52, Versailles 14

Cols. Africentric 44, Columbus South 0

Cols. Beechcroft 20, Whitehall-Yearling 14, OT

Cols. DeSales 38, Cin. NW 6

Cols. Grandview Hts. 49, Lucasville Valley 27

Cols. Independence 50, West 12

Cols. Linden-McKinley 57, Cols. Mifflin 0

Cols. Marion-Franklin 38, Cols. Eastmoor 19

Cols. Northland 35, Cols. Whetstone 0

Cols. Upper Arlington 38, Dublin Coffman 13

Cols. Walnut Ridge 34, Cols. Briggs 8

Columbia Station Columbia 19, Sheffield Brookside 14

Columbiana 42, Wellsville 8

Columbus Grove 28, Lima Cent. Cath. 20

Convoy Crestview 42, Spencerville 13

Corning Miller 41, Zanesville Rosecrans 0

Creston Norwayne 27, Smithville 14

Cuyahoga Falls CVCA 41, Orrville 14

Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 38, Brunswick 7

Dalton 49, Doylestown Chippewa 0

Danville 31, Fredericktown 14

Day. Northridge 40, Milton-Union 21

DeGraff Riverside 26, Covington 14

Defiance Tinora 21, Paulding 18

Delaware Olentangy Berlin 48, Marysville 13

Dover 34, Linsly, W.Va. 25

Dresden Tri-Valley 21, Thornville Sheridan 9

E. Liverpool 45, Weir, W.Va. 7

E. Palestine 52, Leetonia 26

Edgerton 27, Hicksville 20

Elyria Cath. 13, Parma Hts. Holy Name 3

Fairfield Christian 28, Millersport 0

Fairport Harbor Harding 43, Vienna Mathews 0

Fairview 43, Burton Berkshire 29

Findlay Liberty-Benton 45, Arcadia 8

Fremont Ross 56, Tol. Waite 6

Ft. Loramie 61, Delphos Jefferson 6

Gahanna Cols. Academy 20, Delaware Buckeye Valley 14

Gahanna Lincoln 35, Grove City 7

Galion 42, Caledonia River Valley 34

Galion Northmor 49, Cardington-Lincoln 6

Galloway Westland 48, Delaware Hayes 28

Garrettsville Garfield 23, Columbiana Crestview 22

Gates Mills Gilmour 38, Cle. Rhodes 6

Gates Mills Hawken 20, Painesville Harvey 6

Geneva 21, Madison 14

Genoa 41, Rossford 0

Germantown Valley View 27, Brookville 21, 2OT

Gibsonburg 14, Castalia Margaretta 7, OT

Girard 45, Hubbard 6

Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 48, Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 7

Grafton Midview 49, Elyria 7

Granville 45, Zanesville 0

Groveport-Madison 41, Logan 6

Hamilton 38, Cin. Colerain 0

Hamilton Ross 24, Monroe 13

Hamler Patrick Henry 26, Archbold 7

Hannibal River 39, Rayland Buckeye 9

Heath 50, Johnstown Northridge 22

Hilliard Darby 41, Thomas Worthington 20

Huber Hts. Wayne 44, Beavercreek 7

Independence 37, Beachwood 0

Ironton 49, Gallipolis Gallia 10

Jackson 49, Hillsboro 0

Jamestown Greeneview 47, Spring. Cath. Cent. 6

Jefferson Area 44, Ashtabula Edgewood 20

Jeromesville Hillsdale 42, Rittman 7

Johnstown 28, Utica 7

Kettering Alter 21, Bishop Fenwick 0

Kettering Fairmont 17, Springfield 13

Kings Mills Kings 27, Cin. Turpin 7

Kirtland 37, Mantua Crestwood 6

LaGrange Keystone 40, Wellington 6

Lancaster Fairfield Union 18, Amanda-Clearcreek 13

Lancaster Fisher Cath. 28, Sugar Grove Berne Union 12

Leavittsburg LaBrae 20, Ravenna SE 7

Lebanon 41, Cin. Walnut Hills 6

Leipsic 20, Arlington 14

Lewis Center Olentangy 42, Dublin Jerome 34

Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 35, Hilliard Bradley 10

Lexington 14, Mansfield Madison 7

Liberty Center 49, Delta 7

Lima 49, Tol. Scott 0

Lodi Cloverleaf 17, Peninsula Woodridge 0

London 42, Spring. Kenton Ridge 7

London Madison-Plains 31, S. Charleston SE 0

Lorain 32, Bedford 0

Lorain Clearview 22, Sullivan Black River 14

Lore City Buckeye Trail 38, E. Can. 9

Lowellville 56, Atwater Waterloo 40

Macedonia Nordonia 47, Stow-Munroe Falls 20

Maria Stein Marion Local 21, Minster 0

Marietta 24, Point Pleasant, W.Va. 3

Marion Elgin 30, Lima Perry 13

Marion Pleasant 14, Marion Harding 3

Martins Ferry 34, Rootstown 7

Mason 29, Cin. Sycamore 7

Massillon Jackson 20, Can. McKinley 7

Massillon Perry 21, Green 16

Massillon Washington 45, Warren Harding 14

Maumee 45, Fostoria 14

Mayfield 21, Painesville Riverside 17

McComb 49, Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 6

McDermott Scioto NW 50, Waverly 40

McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 38, Dola Hardin Northern 10

Mechanicsburg 35, Spring. NE 18

Medina Buckeye 55, Rocky River 0

Medina Highland 56, Cuyahoga Falls 0

Mentor 44, Strongsville 17

Mentor Lake Cath. 31, Can. Cent. Cath. 12

Metamora Evergreen 45, Swanton 0

Miami Valley Christian Academy 15, Cin. Clark Montessori 12

Miamisburg 30, Clayton Northmont 27

Milan Edison 17, Vermilion 0

Milford (OH) 42, Morrow Little Miami 7

Milford Center Fairbanks 69, W. Jefferson 35

Mogadore 41, Louisville Aquinas 7

Monroeville 59, Plymouth 0

Mt Gilead 36, Loudonville 0

Mt. Victory Ridgemont 6, Cory-Rawson 3

N. Baltimore 36, Crestline 13

N. Can. Hoover 18, Uniontown Lake 17

N. Robinson Col. Crawford 28, Upper Sandusky 14

N. Royalton 43, Hudson 35

Nelsonville-York 39, McArthur Vinton County 12

New Franklin Manchester 39, Navarre Fairless 0

New Lexington 38, Crooksville 10

New Madison Tri-Village 56, Bradford 7

New Middletown Spring. 40, McDonald 0

New Philadelphia 38, Millersburg W. Holmes 31

Newark 21, Reynoldsburg 20

Newark Cath. 48, Hebron Lakewood 14

Newark Licking Valley 48, Mt. Vernon 14

Newcomerstown 26, Strasburg 14

Northwood 41, W. Unity Hilltop 18

Oak Harbor 31, Pemberville Eastwood 27

Oregon Clay 41, Sylvania Southview 14

Ottawa-Glandorf 21, Lima Shawnee 14

Pandora-Gilboa 34, Ada 14

Parma Normandy 24, Westlake 20

Parma Padua 38, Chardon NDCL 21

Pataskala Watkins Memorial 35, Pataskala Licking Hts. 20

Perrysburg 42, Holland Springfield 6

Philo 20, New Concord John Glenn 14

Pickerington Cent. 49, Ashville Teays Valley 23

Pickerington N. 34, New Albany 14

Piketon 40, Frankfort Adena 16

Pioneer N. Central 59, Manchester 30

Poland Seminary 35, Cortland Lakeview 7

Port Clinton 29, Bellevue 26

Portsmouth 41, South Point 0

Portsmouth Notre Dame 26, Willow Wood Symmes Valley 22

Portsmouth W. 57, Oak Hill 13

Powell Olentangy Liberty 32, Hilliard Davidson 7

Proctorville Fairland 36, Dawson-Bryant High School 8

Ravenna 35, Akr. Coventry 7

Richmond Edison 35, Cadiz Harrison Cent. 12

Salem 45, Alliance Marlington 0

Salineville Southern 22, Lisbon David Anderson 7

Sandusky Perkins 37, Sandusky 0

Sandusky St. Mary 35, Morenci, Mich. 22

Shadyside 40, Bridgeport 34

Shaker Hts. 22, Medina 21

Shelby 50, Ontario 36

Sherwood Fairview 34, Haviland Wayne Trace 20

Sidney 20, Piqua 13

Southington Chalker 40, Sebring McKinley 8

St Clairsville 22, Wintersville Indian Creek 6

St Marys 52, Elida 31

St. Bernard Roger Bacon 29, Purcell Marian 8

St. Henry (OH) 21, New Bremen 14

St. Paris Graham 38, Richwood N. Union 0

St. Xavier (OH) 31, Cle. St Ignatius 19

Steubenville 44, Erie McDowell, Pa. 21

Streetsboro 49, Mogadore Field 0

Struthers 53, Niles McKinley 0

Sugarcreek Garaway 41, Magnolia Sandy Valley 6

Summerfield, Mich. 70, Vanlue 0

Sunbury Big Walnut 38, Dublin Scioto 10

Sycamore Mohawk 27, Carey 14

Tiffin Calvert 42, Willard 6

Tiffin Columbian 47, Norwalk 20

Tipp City Tippecanoe 51, Riverside Stebbins 0

Tol. Cent. Cath. 28, Tol. St. Francis 7

Tol. Christian 62, Holgate 0

Tol. Ottawa Hills 48, Montpelier 7

Tol. Start 46, Tol. Woodward 6

Tol. Whitmer 37, Findlay 6

Tontogany Otsego 7, Millbury Lake 0

Toronto 28, Caldwell 21

Trenton Edgewood 24, Franklin 0

Troy 42, Fairborn 14

Urbana 41, New Carlisle Tecumseh 8

Van Wert 45, Kenton 44

Vandalia Butler 37, W. Carrollton 14

Vincent Warren 28, Beverly Ft. Frye 6

W. Alexandria Twin Valley S. 40, New Paris National Trail 22

W. Chester Lakota W. 42, Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 24

W. Lafayette Ridgewood 49, Uhrichsville Claymont 19

W. Liberty-Salem 49, N. Lewisburg Triad 8

Wadsworth 28, Solon 27

Wapakoneta 48, Lima Bath 20

Washington C.H. 43, Greenfield McClain 19

Waterford 14, Glouster Trimble 6

Wauseon 35, Bryan 14

Waynesville 42, Eaton 15

Westerville Cent. 25, Grove City Cent. Crossing 0

Westerville N. 35, Worthington Kilbourne 24

Westerville S. 20, Cols. Franklin Hts. 6

Wheelersburg 54, Minford 0

Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 56, Sylvania Northview 0

Wickliffe 42, Brooklyn 8

Williamsport Westfall 34, Chillicothe Huntington 31

Wilmington 49, New Richmond 14

Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 49, New Matamoras Frontier 0

Worthington Christian 24, Grove City Christian 21

Xenia 48, Greenville 6

Youngs. Liberty 34, Warren Champion 7

Youngs. Mooney 32, Youngs. East 0

Youngs. Ursuline 37, Youngs. Chaney High School 6

Zanesville Maysville 13, Byesville Meadowbrook 6

Zanesville W. Muskingum 44, Coshocton 0

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Cle. Lincoln W. vs. Cle. Collinwood, ccd.

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

