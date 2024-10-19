Friday's Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=
Akr. Garfield 20, Akr. Ellet 6
Akr. Hoban 41, Central York, Pa. 7
Andover Pymatuning Valley 40, Windham 8
Anna 49, Ft. Recovery 6
Antwerp 33, Defiance Ayersville 28
Apple Creek Waynedale 49, West Salem Northwestern 28
Arcanum 32, New Lebanon Dixie 0
Ashland 24, Wooster 14
Ashland Crestview 28, Collins Western Reserve 8
Athens 58, Bidwell River Valley 0
Attica Seneca E. 59, Bucyrus 6
Aurora 53, Barberton 3
Austintown-Fitch 45, Youngs. Boardman 28
Avon 42, Amherst Steele 7
Avon Lake 12, N. Ridgeville 10
Barnesville 55, Sarahsville Shenandoah 0
Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 57, Elmore Woodmore 0
Batavia Clermont NE 24, Lees Creek E. Clinton 6
Bay (OH) 22, Lakewood 20, OT
Beaver 56, Cambridge 0
Beaver Eastern 13, Crown City S. Gallia 12
Bellbrook 31, Day. Oakwood 0
Bellefontaine 49, Plain City Jonathan Alder 7
Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan 17, Spring. Shawnee 9
Bellville Clear Fork 41, Sparta Highland 7
Beloit W. Branch 33, Carrollton 6
Berea-Midpark 35, Olmsted Falls 14
Berlin Center Western Reserve 39, Mineral Ridge 12
Bethel-Tate 35, Williamsburg 14
Bishop Hartley 41, Cols. KIPP 18
Bishop Ready 35, Cols. Bexley 6
Bishop Watterson 51, Harrison 14
Blanchester 58, Fayetteville-Perry 12
Bloom-Carroll 42, Cols. Hamilton Twp. 7
Bluffton 43, Harrod Allen E. 7
Bowling Green 24, Napoleon 14
Brecksville-Broadview Hts. 28, Twinsburg 20
Brookfield 54, Newton Falls 8
Bucyrus Wynford 32, New Washington Buckeye Cent. 21
Campbell Memorial 20, N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 13
Can. Glenoak 52, Mansfield 14
Can. South 28, Massillon Tuslaw 24
Canal Fulton Northwest 38, Wooster Triway 21
Canal Winchester 27, Lancaster 24
Canfield 34, Warren Howland 0
Canfield S. Range 49, Louisville 28
Carlisle 38, Middletown Madison 35, OT
Casstown Miami E. 43, Tipp City Bethel 12
Celina 28, Defiance 6
Centerburg 40, Howard E. Knox 6
Centerville 28, Springboro 10
Chagrin Falls 43, Middlefield Cardinal 7
Chagrin Falls Kenston 42, Willoughby S. 0
Chardon 42, Eastlake North 7
Chillicothe 28, Washington C.H. Miami Trace 25
Chillicothe Unioto 43, Bainbridge Paint Valley 0
Chillicothe Zane Trace 48, Southeastern 12
Cin. Anderson 31, Cin. Winton Woods 17
Cin. Country Day 47, Lockland 0
Cin. Elder 14, Indpls Chatard, Ind. 0
Cin. Hills Christian Academy 56, Cin. N. College Hill 7
Cin. La Salle 28, Canal Winchester Harvest 14
Cin. McNicholas 59, Day. Carroll 0
Cin. Mt Healthy 62, Oxford Talawanda 42
Cin. Oak Hills 21, Fairfield 18
Cin. Princeton 13, Middletown 7
Cin. Summit 43, Norwood 6
Cin. West Clermont 21, Loveland 17
Cin. Wyoming 23, Cin. Indian Hill 13
Circleville 57, Baltimore Liberty Union 35
Circleville Logan Elm 41, Albany Alexander 0
Clarksville Clinton-Massie 41, Batavia 8
Cle. Adams 24, Cle. E. Tech 6
Cle. Benedictine 39, Lyndhurst Brush 0
Cle. Glenville 48, Cle. John Marshall 6
Cle. Hay 35, Cle. JFK 6
Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. 12, Cols. St. Charles 10
Cle. VASJ 37, STVM 13
Clyde 20, Huron 7
Coldwater 52, Versailles 14
Cols. Africentric 44, Columbus South 0
Cols. Beechcroft 20, Whitehall-Yearling 14, OT
Cols. DeSales 38, Cin. NW 6
Cols. Grandview Hts. 49, Lucasville Valley 27
Cols. Independence 50, West 12
Cols. Linden-McKinley 57, Cols. Mifflin 0
Cols. Marion-Franklin 38, Cols. Eastmoor 19
Cols. Northland 35, Cols. Whetstone 0
Cols. Upper Arlington 38, Dublin Coffman 13
Cols. Walnut Ridge 34, Cols. Briggs 8
Columbia Station Columbia 19, Sheffield Brookside 14
Columbiana 42, Wellsville 8
Columbus Grove 28, Lima Cent. Cath. 20
Convoy Crestview 42, Spencerville 13
Corning Miller 41, Zanesville Rosecrans 0
Creston Norwayne 27, Smithville 14
Cuyahoga Falls CVCA 41, Orrville 14
Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 38, Brunswick 7
Dalton 49, Doylestown Chippewa 0
Danville 31, Fredericktown 14
Day. Northridge 40, Milton-Union 21
DeGraff Riverside 26, Covington 14
Defiance Tinora 21, Paulding 18
Delaware Olentangy Berlin 48, Marysville 13
Dover 34, Linsly, W.Va. 25
Dresden Tri-Valley 21, Thornville Sheridan 9
E. Liverpool 45, Weir, W.Va. 7
E. Palestine 52, Leetonia 26
Edgerton 27, Hicksville 20
Elyria Cath. 13, Parma Hts. Holy Name 3
Fairfield Christian 28, Millersport 0
Fairport Harbor Harding 43, Vienna Mathews 0
Fairview 43, Burton Berkshire 29
Findlay Liberty-Benton 45, Arcadia 8
Fremont Ross 56, Tol. Waite 6
Ft. Loramie 61, Delphos Jefferson 6
Gahanna Cols. Academy 20, Delaware Buckeye Valley 14
Gahanna Lincoln 35, Grove City 7
Galion 42, Caledonia River Valley 34
Galion Northmor 49, Cardington-Lincoln 6
Galloway Westland 48, Delaware Hayes 28
Garrettsville Garfield 23, Columbiana Crestview 22
Gates Mills Gilmour 38, Cle. Rhodes 6
Gates Mills Hawken 20, Painesville Harvey 6
Geneva 21, Madison 14
Genoa 41, Rossford 0
Germantown Valley View 27, Brookville 21, 2OT
Gibsonburg 14, Castalia Margaretta 7, OT
Girard 45, Hubbard 6
Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 48, Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 7
Grafton Midview 49, Elyria 7
Granville 45, Zanesville 0
Groveport-Madison 41, Logan 6
Hamilton 38, Cin. Colerain 0
Hamilton Ross 24, Monroe 13
Hamler Patrick Henry 26, Archbold 7
Hannibal River 39, Rayland Buckeye 9
Heath 50, Johnstown Northridge 22
Hilliard Darby 41, Thomas Worthington 20
Huber Hts. Wayne 44, Beavercreek 7
Independence 37, Beachwood 0
Ironton 49, Gallipolis Gallia 10
Jackson 49, Hillsboro 0
Jamestown Greeneview 47, Spring. Cath. Cent. 6
Jefferson Area 44, Ashtabula Edgewood 20
Jeromesville Hillsdale 42, Rittman 7
Johnstown 28, Utica 7
Kettering Alter 21, Bishop Fenwick 0
Kettering Fairmont 17, Springfield 13
Kings Mills Kings 27, Cin. Turpin 7
Kirtland 37, Mantua Crestwood 6
LaGrange Keystone 40, Wellington 6
Lancaster Fairfield Union 18, Amanda-Clearcreek 13
Lancaster Fisher Cath. 28, Sugar Grove Berne Union 12
Leavittsburg LaBrae 20, Ravenna SE 7
Lebanon 41, Cin. Walnut Hills 6
Leipsic 20, Arlington 14
Lewis Center Olentangy 42, Dublin Jerome 34
Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 35, Hilliard Bradley 10
Lexington 14, Mansfield Madison 7
Liberty Center 49, Delta 7
Lima 49, Tol. Scott 0
Lodi Cloverleaf 17, Peninsula Woodridge 0
London 42, Spring. Kenton Ridge 7
London Madison-Plains 31, S. Charleston SE 0
Lorain 32, Bedford 0
Lorain Clearview 22, Sullivan Black River 14
Lore City Buckeye Trail 38, E. Can. 9
Lowellville 56, Atwater Waterloo 40
Macedonia Nordonia 47, Stow-Munroe Falls 20
Maria Stein Marion Local 21, Minster 0
Marietta 24, Point Pleasant, W.Va. 3
Marion Elgin 30, Lima Perry 13
Marion Pleasant 14, Marion Harding 3
Martins Ferry 34, Rootstown 7
Mason 29, Cin. Sycamore 7
Massillon Jackson 20, Can. McKinley 7
Massillon Perry 21, Green 16
Massillon Washington 45, Warren Harding 14
Maumee 45, Fostoria 14
Mayfield 21, Painesville Riverside 17
McComb 49, Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 6
McDermott Scioto NW 50, Waverly 40
McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 38, Dola Hardin Northern 10
Mechanicsburg 35, Spring. NE 18
Medina Buckeye 55, Rocky River 0
Medina Highland 56, Cuyahoga Falls 0
Mentor 44, Strongsville 17
Mentor Lake Cath. 31, Can. Cent. Cath. 12
Metamora Evergreen 45, Swanton 0
Miami Valley Christian Academy 15, Cin. Clark Montessori 12
Miamisburg 30, Clayton Northmont 27
Milan Edison 17, Vermilion 0
Milford (OH) 42, Morrow Little Miami 7
Milford Center Fairbanks 69, W. Jefferson 35
Mogadore 41, Louisville Aquinas 7
Monroeville 59, Plymouth 0
Mt Gilead 36, Loudonville 0
Mt. Victory Ridgemont 6, Cory-Rawson 3
N. Baltimore 36, Crestline 13
N. Can. Hoover 18, Uniontown Lake 17
N. Robinson Col. Crawford 28, Upper Sandusky 14
N. Royalton 43, Hudson 35
Nelsonville-York 39, McArthur Vinton County 12
New Franklin Manchester 39, Navarre Fairless 0
New Lexington 38, Crooksville 10
New Madison Tri-Village 56, Bradford 7
New Middletown Spring. 40, McDonald 0
New Philadelphia 38, Millersburg W. Holmes 31
Newark 21, Reynoldsburg 20
Newark Cath. 48, Hebron Lakewood 14
Newark Licking Valley 48, Mt. Vernon 14
Newcomerstown 26, Strasburg 14
Northwood 41, W. Unity Hilltop 18
Oak Harbor 31, Pemberville Eastwood 27
Oregon Clay 41, Sylvania Southview 14
Ottawa-Glandorf 21, Lima Shawnee 14
Pandora-Gilboa 34, Ada 14
Parma Normandy 24, Westlake 20
Parma Padua 38, Chardon NDCL 21
Pataskala Watkins Memorial 35, Pataskala Licking Hts. 20
Perrysburg 42, Holland Springfield 6
Philo 20, New Concord John Glenn 14
Pickerington Cent. 49, Ashville Teays Valley 23
Pickerington N. 34, New Albany 14
Piketon 40, Frankfort Adena 16
Pioneer N. Central 59, Manchester 30
Poland Seminary 35, Cortland Lakeview 7
Port Clinton 29, Bellevue 26
Portsmouth 41, South Point 0
Portsmouth Notre Dame 26, Willow Wood Symmes Valley 22
Portsmouth W. 57, Oak Hill 13
Powell Olentangy Liberty 32, Hilliard Davidson 7
Proctorville Fairland 36, Dawson-Bryant High School 8
Ravenna 35, Akr. Coventry 7
Richmond Edison 35, Cadiz Harrison Cent. 12
Salem 45, Alliance Marlington 0
Salineville Southern 22, Lisbon David Anderson 7
Sandusky Perkins 37, Sandusky 0
Sandusky St. Mary 35, Morenci, Mich. 22
Shadyside 40, Bridgeport 34
Shaker Hts. 22, Medina 21
Shelby 50, Ontario 36
Sherwood Fairview 34, Haviland Wayne Trace 20
Sidney 20, Piqua 13
Southington Chalker 40, Sebring McKinley 8
St Clairsville 22, Wintersville Indian Creek 6
St Marys 52, Elida 31
St. Bernard Roger Bacon 29, Purcell Marian 8
St. Henry (OH) 21, New Bremen 14
St. Paris Graham 38, Richwood N. Union 0
St. Xavier (OH) 31, Cle. St Ignatius 19
Steubenville 44, Erie McDowell, Pa. 21
Streetsboro 49, Mogadore Field 0
Struthers 53, Niles McKinley 0
Sugarcreek Garaway 41, Magnolia Sandy Valley 6
Summerfield, Mich. 70, Vanlue 0
Sunbury Big Walnut 38, Dublin Scioto 10
Sycamore Mohawk 27, Carey 14
Tiffin Calvert 42, Willard 6
Tiffin Columbian 47, Norwalk 20
Tipp City Tippecanoe 51, Riverside Stebbins 0
Tol. Cent. Cath. 28, Tol. St. Francis 7
Tol. Christian 62, Holgate 0
Tol. Ottawa Hills 48, Montpelier 7
Tol. Start 46, Tol. Woodward 6
Tol. Whitmer 37, Findlay 6
Tontogany Otsego 7, Millbury Lake 0
Toronto 28, Caldwell 21
Trenton Edgewood 24, Franklin 0
Troy 42, Fairborn 14
Urbana 41, New Carlisle Tecumseh 8
Van Wert 45, Kenton 44
Vandalia Butler 37, W. Carrollton 14
Vincent Warren 28, Beverly Ft. Frye 6
W. Alexandria Twin Valley S. 40, New Paris National Trail 22
W. Chester Lakota W. 42, Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 24
W. Lafayette Ridgewood 49, Uhrichsville Claymont 19
W. Liberty-Salem 49, N. Lewisburg Triad 8
Wadsworth 28, Solon 27
Wapakoneta 48, Lima Bath 20
Washington C.H. 43, Greenfield McClain 19
Waterford 14, Glouster Trimble 6
Wauseon 35, Bryan 14
Waynesville 42, Eaton 15
Westerville Cent. 25, Grove City Cent. Crossing 0
Westerville N. 35, Worthington Kilbourne 24
Westerville S. 20, Cols. Franklin Hts. 6
Wheelersburg 54, Minford 0
Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 56, Sylvania Northview 0
Wickliffe 42, Brooklyn 8
Williamsport Westfall 34, Chillicothe Huntington 31
Wilmington 49, New Richmond 14
Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 49, New Matamoras Frontier 0
Worthington Christian 24, Grove City Christian 21
Xenia 48, Greenville 6
Youngs. Liberty 34, Warren Champion 7
Youngs. Mooney 32, Youngs. East 0
Youngs. Ursuline 37, Youngs. Chaney High School 6
Zanesville Maysville 13, Byesville Meadowbrook 6
Zanesville W. Muskingum 44, Coshocton 0
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Cle. Lincoln W. vs. Cle. Collinwood, ccd.
