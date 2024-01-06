Friday's Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Alliance Marlington 65, Minerva 56
Andover Pymatuning Valley 66, Windham 60
Antwerp 47, Paulding 33
Arcanum 61, Union City Mississinawa Valley 28
Arlington 61, McComb 40
Ashtabula St. John 64, Southington Chalker 55
Atwater Waterloo 50, N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 22
Avon Lake 84, Amherst Steele 63
Barberton 63, Tallmadge 51
Beaver 79, Cambridge 68
Beaver Eastern 65, Latham Western 41
Beavercreek 58, Kettering Fairmont 51
Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan 50, St. Paris Graham 37
Bellevue 33, Fremont Ross 22
Belmont Union Local 54, Wintersville Indian Creek 47
Beloit W. Branch 56, Alliance 51
Berea-Midpark 65, Grafton Midview 55
Berlin Center Western Reserve 38, McDonald 27
Berlin Hiland 44, Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 39
Blanchester 58, E. Can. 47
Blanchester 58, Lees Creek E. Clinton 47
Bluffton 71, Ada 35
Botkins 50, Anna 49
Brecksville-Broadview Hts. 66, N. Royalton 50
Bridgeport 63, Richmond Edison 49
Bristol 80, Kinsman Badger 70
Cadiz Harrison Cent. 64, Bellaire 56
Caldwell 62, Rayland Buckeye 43
Campbell Memorial 57, Warren Champion 34
Can. Glenoak 58, Uniontown Lake 44
Can. McKinley 58, Green 55
Canfield 51, Austintown-Fitch 48
Cardington-Lincoln 51, Galion Northmor 49
Carlisle 53, Waynesville 47
Carrollton 45, Salem 41
Casstown Miami E. 71, Tipp City Bethel 59
Cedarville 70, N. Lewisburg Triad 35
Centerville 62, Cin. Moeller 55
Chesapeake 61, Portsmouth 53
Chillicothe Unioto 53, Williamsport Westfall 45
Cin. Gamble Montessori 74, Cin. Riverview East 47
Cin. La Salle 54, St. Bernard Roger Bacon 45
Cin. McNicholas 47, Hamilton Badin 30
Cin. Princeton 71, Middletown 63
Cin. Winton Woods 61, Lebanon 50
Cle. St. Ignatius 67, Lakewood St. Edward 41
Cle. VASJ 79, Cle. Benedictine 63
Coldwater 58, New Knoxville 26
Cols. Africentric 61, West 56
Cols. Eastmoor 84, Cols. Independence 46
Cols. Linden-McKinley 70, Cols. Centennial 40
Cols. Mifflin 58, Cols. Whetstone 51
Cols. Walnut Ridge 76, Cols. Marion-Franklin 39
Columbia Station Columbia 55, LaGrange Keystone 49
Columbiana 61, Leetonia 18
Convoy Crestview 54, Columbus Grove 43
Copley 65, Medina Highland 60
Cortland Lakeview 51, Girard 36
Cortland Maplewood 68, Warren Lordstown 61
Cory-Rawson 63, N. Baltimore 30
Creston Norwayne 58, Dalton 41
Day. Christian 62, Yellow Springs 38
Day. Oakwood 75, Brookville 66
Defiance 59, Van Wert 46
Delaware Hayes 86, Dublin Scioto 64
Delphos St. John's 60, New Bremen 53
Dresden Tri-Valley 74, Warsaw River View 32
Dublin Coffman 67, Hilliard Davidson 51
Elyria Cath. 70, Westlake 56
Fairfield 68, Mason 50
Fairport Harbor Harding 90, Vienna Mathews 54
Fayetteville-Perry 64, RULH 40
Findlay 51, Sylvania Southview 35
Findlay Liberty-Benton 41, Bloomdale Elmwood 34
Frankfort Adena 53, Bainbridge Paint Valley 50
Franklin 60, Trenton Edgewood 52
Garfield Hts. 69, Maple Hts. 54
Greenville 53, Piqua 48
Grove City Christian 48, Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 41
Hanoverton United 44, E. Palestine 38
Harrod Allen E. 85, Delphos Jefferson 61
Harvey Thornton, Ill. 62, Richmond Hts. 48
Haviland Wayne Trace 70, Defiance Ayersville 31
Hebron Lakewood 61, Parma Normandy 35
Hilliard Bradley 55, Powell Olentangy Liberty 38
Ironton 51, Ironton Rock Hill 44
Kenton 49, Lima Bath 30
Kettering Alter 48, Day. Carroll 37
Lancaster Fisher Cath. 59, Cols. Wellington 37
Leavittsburg LaBrae 65, Brookfield 49
Leesburg Fairfield 68, Mowrystown Whiteoak 32
Legacy Christian 59, Franklin Middletown Christian 37
Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 56, Cols. Upper Arlington 47
Lewistown Indian Lake 67, Spring. Shawnee 65
Lima Cent. Cath. 47, Kalida 43
Lima Shawnee 53, Celina 46
Lima Sr. 64, Tol. Start 63
Lisbon David Anderson 50, Wellsville 33
London 52, Urbana 38
London Madison-Plains 50, Spring. NE 43
Lorain 51, Bedford 43
Lorain Clearview 74, Oberlin 38
Lore City Buckeye Trail 62, Bowerston Conotton Valley 29
Louisville 56, Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 44
Loveland 49, Cin. Walnut Hills 45
Lowellville 61, Mineral Ridge 41
Lucas 64, Mansfield Christian 62
Madison 57, Jefferson Area 56
Malvern 87, Newcomerstown 38
Mansfield 44, New Philadelphia 41
Marietta 69, Beverly Ft. Frye 37
Massillon 70, Youngs. Boardman 25
Massillon Jackson 66, Massillon Perry 51
McArthur Vinton County 74, Greenfield McClain 69, 2OT
McDermott Scioto NW 49, Crown City S. Gallia 46, OT
McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 56, Lima Perry 43
Mentor 104, Euclid 70
Milford Center Fairbanks 60, Jamestown Greeneview 46
Minford 68, Lucasville Valley 50
Morral Ridgedale 48, Lima Temple Christian 46
Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 56, Arcadia 37
Mt. Vernon 56, Ashland 49
Mt. Victory Ridgemont 54, Marion Elgin 41
Napoleon 61, Sylvania Northview 54
New Albany 68, Galloway Westland 44
New Carlisle Tecumseh 55, Plain City Jonathan Alder 53, OT
New Concord John Glenn 68, Coshocton 64
New Lexington 68, McConnelsville Morgan 28
New London 52, Greenwich S. Cent. 51
New Madison Tri-Village 75, Ansonia 38
New Middletown Spring. 61, Sebring McKinley 23
Newark 67, Grove City Cent. Crossing 29
Newton Falls 47, Columbiana Crestview 34
Norwalk St. Paul 43, Monroeville 39
Oberlin Firelands 66, Sullivan Black River 51
Ottawa-Glandorf 75, Elida 40
Pandora-Gilboa 64, Van Buren 43
Parma Hts. Holy Name 71, Parma Hts. Valley Forge 40
Pickerington N. 52, Grove City 49
Piketon 62, Chillicothe Huntington 43
Pitsburg Franklin-Monroe 55, Bradford 38
Poland Seminary 61, Canfield S. Range 49
Proctorville Fairland 61, S. Point 59
Ravenna SE 61, Rootstown 48
Reynoldsburg 85, Lancaster 52
Richwood N. Union 77, Spring. NW 68
Rockford Parkway 48, Minster 45
Rocky River 66, Bay Village Bay 48
Russia 43, Ft. Loramie 18
S. Charleston SE 57, W. Liberty-Salem 44
STVM 71, Akr. Hoban 62
Sardinia Eastern Brown 44, Peebles 41
Shadyside 80, Sarahsville Shenandoah 66
Sheffield Brookside 67, Wellington 46
Shekinah Christian 57, Northside Christian 51
Smithville 44, Doylestown Chippewa 35
Spencerville 65, Leipsic 44
Springboro 80, Miamisburg 73
St Marys 53, Wapakoneta 50
St. Clairsville 65, Martins Ferry 54
St. Henry 63, Maria Stein Marion Local 54
Steubenville Cath. Cent. 48, Oak Glen, W.Va. 41
Stewart Federal Hocking 67, Racine Southern 29
Strasburg-Franklin 39, Tuscarawas Cent. Cath. 26
Strongsville 73, Brunswick 64
Struthers 56, Niles McKinley 45
Sugarcreek Garaway 55, Uhrichsville Claymont 41
Sumter Christian, S.C. 75, Tol. Emmanuel Baptist 40
Tipp City Tippecanoe 60, Sidney 57
Tol. Cent. Cath. 65, Perrysburg 59
Tol. Whitmer 68, Holland Springfield 33
Troy Christian 54, Sidney Lehman 37
Ursuline Academy 67, Can. Cent. Cath. 48
Versailles 45, Ft. Recovery 31
Vincent Warren 68, Point Pleasant, W.Va. 34
W. Chester Lakota W. 56, Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 46
Warren Harding 68, Warren Howland 63
Warren JFK 80, Hartville Lake Center Christian 63
Waterford 55, Reedsville Eastern 53
West Salem Northwestern 62, Rittman 56
Westerville N. 60, Sunbury Big Walnut 57
Westerville S. 69, Canal Winchester 25
Wheelersburg 71, S. Webster 61
Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 52, Bowling Green 51
Willow Wood Symmes Valley 52, Oak Hill 44
Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 86, Magnolia, W.Va. 45
Wooster 51, Mansfield Madison 49
Worthington Kilbourne 55, Cols. Franklin Hts. 44
Youngs. Chaney High School 53, Youngstown Urban Scholars 19
Youngs. East 68, Hubbard 50
Youngs. Liberty 68, Akr. Garfield 64
Youngs. Mooney 66, E. Liverpool 51
Youngs. Valley Christian 73, Salineville Southern 31
Zanesville Maysville 79, Thornville Sheridan 66
Zanesville W. Muskingum 49, Byesville Meadowbrook 30
Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 54, W. Lafayette Ridgewood 43
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/