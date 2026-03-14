Friday's Scores

news
By The Associated Press
8 hours ago
X

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

OHSAA State Final=

Division III=

Day. Chaminade Julienne 49, STVM 40

Division IV=

Shaker Hts. Laurel 60, Bellevue 58

Division VI=

St. Henry (OH) 53, Can. Cent. Cath. 34

OHSAA State Semifinal=

Division II=

Akr. Hoban 60, Olmsted Falls 58, OT

Mt. Notre Dame 55, Sunbury Big Walnut 43

Division V=

Ottawa-Glandorf 54, Proctorville Fairland 48

Portsmouth 40, Creston Norwayne 37

Division VII=

Russia 45, Attica Seneca E. 30

Strasburg 44, Ottoville 39

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

In Other News
1
Clark State named Leader College by Achieving the Dream
2
3 dead in fatal Clark County crash have been identified; lanes reopened
3
Champaign County Board of Elections deputy chair jailed on federal...
4
Springfield’s Cecil & Lime listed for sale, will be closing
5
Voters to vote on Clark-Shawnee school 1% earned income tax levy for...