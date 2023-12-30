Friday's Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Amherst Steele 83, LaGrange Keystone 75, OT
Andover Pymatuning Valley 79, Middlefield Cardinal 51
Anna 51, Ft. Loramie 19
Antwerp 56, Edgerton 40
Arcadia 72, Lakeside Danbury 62
Archbold 54, Pettisville 47
Arlington 76, Continental 41
Ashley Ridge, S.C. 55, Cin. Walnut Hills 52
Ashtabula Edgewood 59, Niles McKinley 47
Attica Seneca E. 46, N. Robinson Col. Crawford 40
Avon 49, Medina Highland 44
Bellevue 48, Norwalk 39
Belmont Union Local 73, Cambridge 53
Beverly Ft. Frye 52, Waterford 47
Bishop Fenwick 56, Lebanon 51
Bishop Hartley 70, Lewistown Indian Lake 58
Bishop Ready 58, Elyria 34
Bluffton 73, Cory-Rawson 51
Bradford 65, Houston 41
Bryan 48, Montpelier 19
Bucyrus Wynford 66, Sycamore Mohawk 55
Cadiz Harrison Cent. 62, Beaver 54
Caledonia River Valley 74, Sparta Highland 46, OT
Camden Preble Shawnee 80, Lewisburg Tri-County N. 22
Campbell Memorial 61, Lowellville 38
Can. Cent. Cath. 68, Louisville Aquinas 37
Carey 64, New Washington Buckeye Cent. 28
Castalia Margaretta 60, Huron 38
Celina 53, Heritage, Ind. 27
Cin. Colerain 69, Cin. NW 53
Cin. Gamble Montessori 77, Cin. Shroder 56
Cin. La Salle 61, Port Charlotte, Fla. 57
Cin. McNicholas 61, Pensacola Catholic, Fla. 15
Cin. Western Hills 77, Russell Co., Ky. 61
Clyde 94, Millbury Lake 85
Coldwater 64, Ansonia 38
Cols. Bexley 44, Tiffin Columbian 42
Cols. DeSales 71, Gahanna Lincoln 46
Creston Norwayne 71, Jeromesville Hillsdale 26
Dalton 60, Doylestown Chippewa 42
Delaware Hayes 66, Delaware Olentangy Berlin 52
Delphos Jefferson 80, Seneca, Pa. 50
East 60, Logan 50
Elida 69, New Bremen 67, 2OT
Felicity-Franklin 73, Robertson County, Ky. 18
Findlay 82, Lima Sr. 59
Fostoria 58, Metamora Evergreen 56
Ft. Jennings 56, Lima Temple Christian 51
Galion 61, Lucas 41
Garfield Hts. 60, Richmond Hts. 57
Germantown Valley View 74, W. Alexandria Twin Valley S. 56
Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 60, Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 57
Goshen 72, Hampton, Tenn. 46
Grafton Midview 72, Columbia Station Columbia 70
Greenville 55, Fairborn 45
Hamilton Ross 55, N. Bend (Cleves) Taylor 41
Hanover Park, N.J. 53, Lisbon David Anderson 48
Heartland Christian 70, Columbiana 61
Hilliard Davidson 54, Hilliard Darby 26
Holland Springfield 53, Elyria Open Door 48
Hubbard 45, Berlin Center Western Reserve 41
Jackson 53, Gallipolis Gallia 52
Jackson Center 58, Sidney Fairlawn 35
Kenton 57, McComb 53
Kinsman Badger 48, Girard 41
Kirtland 65, Independence 62
Lancaster 58, Cols. Hamilton Twp. 49
Lewis Center Olentangy 69, Wheeling Park, W.Va. 64
Lexington 50, New Philadelphia 42
Liberty Center 50, Defiance Ayersville 38
Lima Shawnee 44, S. Charleston SE 40
Madonna, W.Va. 51, New Matamoras Frontier 48
Malvern 77, E. Can. 69
Mars, Pa. 65, Lawrence County 62
Martins Ferry 77, Bellaire 56
Massillon Jackson 81, Plant, Fla. 69
Mater Dei-Santa Ana, Calif. 95, Cin. Indian Hill 44
McDonald 57, Columbiana Crestview 47
McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 46, Mt. Victory Ridgemont 44
Milford Center Fairbanks 59, Grove City Christian 47
Mineral Ridge 58, Leetonia 48
Minerva 94, Youngstown Urban Scholars 24
N. Can. Hoover 59, Youngs. Chaney High School 44
N. Royalton 63, Monsignor Farrell, N.Y. 39
New Carlisle Tecumseh 59, Spring. Greenon 41
New Middletown Spring. 82, E. Palestine 43
Newton Falls 50, Cortland Lakeview 24
Orwell Grand Valley 83, Conneaut 57
Ottoville 53, Convoy Crestview 37
Pandora-Gilboa 53, Hamler Patrick Henry 29
Pickerington N. 51, Whitehall-Yearling 39
Piketon 46, Waverly 39
Pomeroy Meigs 65, Reedsville Eastern 41
Powell Olentangy Liberty 84, Tennessee, Tenn. 54
Ravenna SE 64, Ravenna 51
Ravenswood, W.Va. 69, Racine Southern 35
Reading 57, Cin. N. College Hill 53
Rittman 67, Apple Creek Waynedale 62
Rocky River Lutheran W. 60, Maple Hts. 59
Sarahsville Shenandoah 54, Rayland Buckeye 37
Shelby 72, Bellville Clear Fork 45
Southeastern 50, Portsmouth Clay 27
Spring. Kenton Ridge 59, Springfield 54
Spring. NW 53, Spring. Cath. Cent. 42
Spring. Shawnee 43, S. Charleston SE 40
Springboro 64, Lake Nona, Fla. 43
St. Clairsville 69, Wintersville Indian Creek 63
St. Henry 53, Ft. Recovery 40
St. Marys Memorial 54, Spencerville 50
Stewart Federal Hocking 68, Latham Western 62
Thornville Sheridan 52, Lancaster Fairfield Union 51
Timber Creek, Fla. 50, Cin. Purcell Marian 45
Tol. Whitmer 84, Sandusky 71
Torrey Pines, Calif. 65, Lakewood St. Edward 64
Tuscarawas Cent. Cath. 51, Bowerston Conotton Valley 28
Uhrichsville Claymont 62, Newcomerstown 41
Upper Sandusky 86, Bucyrus 52
Urbana 44, St. Paris Graham 25
Van Wert 60, Columbus Grove 51
Van Wert Lincolnview 56, Kalida 49
Vandalia Butler 50, Sidney 38
Vermilion 45, Port Clinton 42
Vienna Mathews 69, Ashtabula St. John 59
Warren Champion 59, Windham 54
Warren JFK 57, Youngs. Boardman 52
Wellington 54, Medina Christian Academy 46
Wheelersburg 68, Portsmouth 51
Willard 59, Milan Edison 43
Williamsburg 71, Blanchester 42
Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 62, McConnelsville Morgan 40
Wooster 58, Mt. Vernon 49
Wooster Triway 68, Massillon Tuslaw 31
Youngs. Mooney 56, Chardon NDCL 50
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/