Friday's Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Amherst Steele 83, LaGrange Keystone 75, OT

Andover Pymatuning Valley 79, Middlefield Cardinal 51

Anna 51, Ft. Loramie 19

Antwerp 56, Edgerton 40

Arcadia 72, Lakeside Danbury 62

Archbold 54, Pettisville 47

Arlington 76, Continental 41

Ashley Ridge, S.C. 55, Cin. Walnut Hills 52

Ashtabula Edgewood 59, Niles McKinley 47

Attica Seneca E. 46, N. Robinson Col. Crawford 40

Avon 49, Medina Highland 44

Bellevue 48, Norwalk 39

Belmont Union Local 73, Cambridge 53

Beverly Ft. Frye 52, Waterford 47

Bishop Fenwick 56, Lebanon 51

Bishop Hartley 70, Lewistown Indian Lake 58

Bishop Ready 58, Elyria 34

Bluffton 73, Cory-Rawson 51

Bradford 65, Houston 41

Bryan 48, Montpelier 19

Bucyrus Wynford 66, Sycamore Mohawk 55

Cadiz Harrison Cent. 62, Beaver 54

Caledonia River Valley 74, Sparta Highland 46, OT

Camden Preble Shawnee 80, Lewisburg Tri-County N. 22

Campbell Memorial 61, Lowellville 38

Can. Cent. Cath. 68, Louisville Aquinas 37

Carey 64, New Washington Buckeye Cent. 28

Castalia Margaretta 60, Huron 38

Celina 53, Heritage, Ind. 27

Cin. Colerain 69, Cin. NW 53

Cin. Gamble Montessori 77, Cin. Shroder 56

Cin. La Salle 61, Port Charlotte, Fla. 57

Cin. McNicholas 61, Pensacola Catholic, Fla. 15

Cin. Western Hills 77, Russell Co., Ky. 61

Clyde 94, Millbury Lake 85

Coldwater 64, Ansonia 38

Cols. Bexley 44, Tiffin Columbian 42

Cols. DeSales 71, Gahanna Lincoln 46

Creston Norwayne 71, Jeromesville Hillsdale 26

Dalton 60, Doylestown Chippewa 42

Delaware Hayes 66, Delaware Olentangy Berlin 52

Delphos Jefferson 80, Seneca, Pa. 50

East 60, Logan 50

Elida 69, New Bremen 67, 2OT

Felicity-Franklin 73, Robertson County, Ky. 18

Findlay 82, Lima Sr. 59

Fostoria 58, Metamora Evergreen 56

Ft. Jennings 56, Lima Temple Christian 51

Galion 61, Lucas 41

Garfield Hts. 60, Richmond Hts. 57

Germantown Valley View 74, W. Alexandria Twin Valley S. 56

Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 60, Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 57

Goshen 72, Hampton, Tenn. 46

Grafton Midview 72, Columbia Station Columbia 70

Greenville 55, Fairborn 45

Hamilton Ross 55, N. Bend (Cleves) Taylor 41

Hanover Park, N.J. 53, Lisbon David Anderson 48

Heartland Christian 70, Columbiana 61

Hilliard Davidson 54, Hilliard Darby 26

Holland Springfield 53, Elyria Open Door 48

Hubbard 45, Berlin Center Western Reserve 41

Jackson 53, Gallipolis Gallia 52

Jackson Center 58, Sidney Fairlawn 35

Kenton 57, McComb 53

Kinsman Badger 48, Girard 41

Kirtland 65, Independence 62

Lancaster 58, Cols. Hamilton Twp. 49

Lewis Center Olentangy 69, Wheeling Park, W.Va. 64

Lexington 50, New Philadelphia 42

Liberty Center 50, Defiance Ayersville 38

Lima Shawnee 44, S. Charleston SE 40

Madonna, W.Va. 51, New Matamoras Frontier 48

Malvern 77, E. Can. 69

Mars, Pa. 65, Lawrence County 62

Martins Ferry 77, Bellaire 56

Massillon Jackson 81, Plant, Fla. 69

Mater Dei-Santa Ana, Calif. 95, Cin. Indian Hill 44

McDonald 57, Columbiana Crestview 47

McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 46, Mt. Victory Ridgemont 44

Milford Center Fairbanks 59, Grove City Christian 47

Mineral Ridge 58, Leetonia 48

Minerva 94, Youngstown Urban Scholars 24

N. Can. Hoover 59, Youngs. Chaney High School 44

N. Royalton 63, Monsignor Farrell, N.Y. 39

New Carlisle Tecumseh 59, Spring. Greenon 41

New Middletown Spring. 82, E. Palestine 43

Newton Falls 50, Cortland Lakeview 24

Orwell Grand Valley 83, Conneaut 57

Ottoville 53, Convoy Crestview 37

Pandora-Gilboa 53, Hamler Patrick Henry 29

Pickerington N. 51, Whitehall-Yearling 39

Piketon 46, Waverly 39

Pomeroy Meigs 65, Reedsville Eastern 41

Powell Olentangy Liberty 84, Tennessee, Tenn. 54

Ravenna SE 64, Ravenna 51

Ravenswood, W.Va. 69, Racine Southern 35

Reading 57, Cin. N. College Hill 53

Rittman 67, Apple Creek Waynedale 62

Rocky River Lutheran W. 60, Maple Hts. 59

Sarahsville Shenandoah 54, Rayland Buckeye 37

Shelby 72, Bellville Clear Fork 45

Southeastern 50, Portsmouth Clay 27

Spring. Kenton Ridge 59, Springfield 54

Spring. NW 53, Spring. Cath. Cent. 42

Spring. Shawnee 43, S. Charleston SE 40

Springboro 64, Lake Nona, Fla. 43

St. Clairsville 69, Wintersville Indian Creek 63

St. Henry 53, Ft. Recovery 40

St. Marys Memorial 54, Spencerville 50

Stewart Federal Hocking 68, Latham Western 62

Thornville Sheridan 52, Lancaster Fairfield Union 51

Timber Creek, Fla. 50, Cin. Purcell Marian 45

Tol. Whitmer 84, Sandusky 71

Torrey Pines, Calif. 65, Lakewood St. Edward 64

Tuscarawas Cent. Cath. 51, Bowerston Conotton Valley 28

Uhrichsville Claymont 62, Newcomerstown 41

Upper Sandusky 86, Bucyrus 52

Urbana 44, St. Paris Graham 25

Van Wert 60, Columbus Grove 51

Van Wert Lincolnview 56, Kalida 49

Vandalia Butler 50, Sidney 38

Vermilion 45, Port Clinton 42

Vienna Mathews 69, Ashtabula St. John 59

Warren Champion 59, Windham 54

Warren JFK 57, Youngs. Boardman 52

Wellington 54, Medina Christian Academy 46

Wheelersburg 68, Portsmouth 51

Willard 59, Milan Edison 43

Williamsburg 71, Blanchester 42

Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 62, McConnelsville Morgan 40

Wooster 58, Mt. Vernon 49

Wooster Triway 68, Massillon Tuslaw 31

Youngs. Mooney 56, Chardon NDCL 50

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

