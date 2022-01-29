Hamburger icon
Friday's Scores

news
By The Associated Press
Updated 23 minutes ago

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Akr. Hoban 57, Massillon 47

Akr. Manchester 50, Wooster Triway 45

Amanda-Clearcreek 44, New Hope Christian 32

Andover Pymatuning Valley 68, Kinsman Badger 54

Arcanum 71, Lewisburg Tri-County N. 31

Archbold 52, Delta 21

Arlington 48, Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 42

Ashland Crestview 62, Greenwich S. Cent. 53

Atwater Waterloo 58, Sebring McKinley 53

Austintown Fitch 44, Canfield 41

Bainbridge Paint Valley 71, Williamsport Westfall 60

Batavia Clermont NE 60, Williamsburg 49

Bellbrook 68, Monroe 52

Berea-Midpark 86, Amherst Steele 71

Berlin Center Western Reserve 80, Mineral Ridge 71

Bloomdale Elmwood 63, Tontogany Otsego 25

Bluffton 66, Spencerville 58

Botkins 62, Houston 18

Bradford 59, New Lebanon Dixie 56

Brecksville-Broadview Hts. 56, Hudson 51

Bristol 74, Windham 52

Brookfield 71, Columbiana Crestview 50

Brooklyn 61, Mantua Crestwood 41

Caledonia River Valley 72, Marion Pleasant 59

Cameron, W.Va. 65, Beallsville 29

Campbell Memorial 76, Leavittsburg LaBrae 68

Can. McKinley 70, Louisville 59

Canal Winchester 66, Dublin Scioto 49

Canfield S. Range 44, Cortland Lakeview 40

Carlisle 63, Germantown Valley View 56

Casstown Miami E. 63, Troy Christian 48

Centerburg 50, Howard E. Knox 37

Centerville 75, Clayton Northmont 52

Chagrin Falls Kenston 90, Madison 63

Chesterland W. Geauga 73, Ashtabula Lakeside 66

Chillicothe 65, Washington C.H. 56

Chillicothe Zane Trace 48, Piketon 31

Cin. Elder 54, Cin. Moeller 48

Cin. La Salle 52, Cin. St. Xavier 49

Cin. Princeton 51, Fairfield 49

Cin. Turpin 64, Lebanon 47

Cin. Walnut Hills 71, Cin. Winton Woods 45

Cin. Wyoming 48, Reading 36

Coldwater 50, Ft. Recovery 41

Collins Western Reserve 64, Norwalk St. Paul 26

Cols. Africentric 90, Cols. Marion-Franklin 51

Cols. Beechcroft 87, Cols. Whetstone 57

Cols. DeSales 37, Bishop Hartley 35

Cols. Eastmoor 70, Cols. Briggs 59

Cols. Northland 60, Cols. Linden-McKinley 56

Convoy Crestview 81, Ada 54

Copley 65, Cuyahoga Falls 48

Cortland Maplewood 55, Warren Lordstown 50

Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 66, Mentor Lake Cath. 48

Dalton 65, Smithville 63

Day. Christian 64, Franklin Middletown Christian 52

Day. Meadowdale 62, Day. Stivers 50

Defiance 40, Lima Bath 28

Dover 47, New Philadelphia 38

Doylestown Chippewa 65, Rittman 47

Dresden Tri-Valley 59, Thornville Sheridan 42

Dublin Jerome 64, Marysville 44

Eastlake North 72, Painesville Riverside 71

Elyria Cath. 42, Rocky River 39

Euclid 67, Medina 60

Fairborn 57, Riverside Stebbins 54

Fayetteville-Perry 58, RULH 50

Findlay Liberty-Benton 62, N. Baltimore 27

Franklin 65, Waynesville 55

Ft. Jennings 50, Miller City 47

Gahanna Lincoln 68, New Albany 49

Garfield Hts. Trinity 29, Burton Berkshire 28

Garrettsville Garfield 57, Warren Champion 52

Gates Mills Gilmour 66, Chagrin Falls 44

Genoa Area 44, Pemberville Eastwood 40

Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 51, Berlin Hiland 48

Grafton Midview 68, Avon Lake 51

Granville 49, Zanesville 48

Greenfield McClain 69, Washington C.H. Miami Trace 39

Grove City 51, Westerville Cent. 47

Hamler Patrick Henry 42, Bryan 28

Haviland Wayne Trace 74, Sherwood Fairview 47

Heartland Christian 86, Southington Chalker 49

Hilliard Darby 49, Delaware Olentangy Berlin 48

Hilliard Davidson 50, Hilliard Bradley 42

Hubbard 54, Niles McKinley 46

Ironton 78, Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant 72, 2OT

Jefferson Area 68, Girard 55

Johnstown 58, Hebron Lakewood 35

Kent Roosevelt 57, Medina Highland 47

Kettering Alter 64, Day. Chaminade Julienne 45

Kettering Fairmont 54, Miamisburg 41

Kidron Cent. Christian 41, Loudonville 29

Kirtland 61, Independence 60

LaGrange Keystone 67, Sullivan Black River 52

Leetonia 33, Lisbon David Anderson 32

Legacy Christian 65, Spring. Emmanuel Christian 46

Leipsic 69, Delphos Jefferson 52

Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 41, Dublin Coffman 39

Lexington 46, Mansfield Sr. 32

Lima Sr. 94, Oregon Clay 59

London Madison Plains 48, Spring. Greenon 47

Lorain 45, E. Cle. Shaw 41

Lucasville Valley 66, Beaver Eastern 58

Mansfield Madison 57, Mt. Vernon 55

Maria Stein Marion Local 45, Delphos St. John's 35

Marion Harding 57, Sparta Highland 40

Mayfield 64, Willoughby S. 54

McArthur Vinton County 46, Athens 32

McComb 62, Arcadia 30

Medina Buckeye 68, Parma Hts. Holy Name 49

Milford Center Fairbanks 71, Spring. NE 57

Millbury Lake 54, Elmore Woodmore 44

Milton-Union 70, Covington 55

Monroeville 61, Plymouth 26

Mt. Gilead 59, Cardington-Lincoln 52

Mt. Victory Ridgemont 65, Marion Elgin 57

N. Can. Hoover 49, Uniontown Lake 47

N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 54, McDonald 48

New Bremen 61, Versailles 58, 2OT

New Carlisle Tecumseh 55, Spring. Shawnee 49

New Lexington 56, Coshocton 48

New Madison Tri-Village 67, W. Alexandria Twin Valley S. 30

New Middletown Spring. 59, Lowellville 48

New Richmond 74, Wilmington 62

Newark 44, Reynoldsburg 43

Newark Cath. 70, Utica 66

North Intl 51, Cols. Centennial 49

Norton 49, Ravenna 46

Oberlin 72, Oberlin Firelands 64

Olmsted Falls 64, Elyria 55

Ontario 58, Bellville Clear Fork 44

Orange 62, Painesville Harvey 39

Oregon Stritch 49, Tol. Christian 48

Ottawa-Glandorf 72, Celina 35

Ottoville 49, Kalida 47

Pandora-Gilboa 70, Cory-Rawson 18

Parma 66, Lakewood 58

Parma Hts. Valley Forge 57, Parma Normandy 53

Pataskala Licking Hts. 72, Newark Licking Valley 63

Paulding 41, Defiance Tinora 40

Peninsula Woodridge 60, Mogadore Field 55

Perry 69, Beachwood 45

Perrysburg 70, Holland Springfield 41

Pettisville 36, Edon 35

Pickerington Cent. 65, Grove City Cent. Crossing 27

Pickerington N. 83, Galloway Westland 27

Plain City Jonathan Alder 54, Bellefontaine 19

Portsmouth Clay 61, Portsmouth Sciotoville 50

Powell Olentangy Liberty 62, Cols. Upper Arlington 47

Ravenna SE 71, Louisville Aquinas 48

Rockford Parkway 53, New Knoxville 51, OT

Rocky River Lutheran W. 66, Orwell Grand Valley 23

Rossford 76, Fostoria 43

Salem 56, Beloit W. Branch 39

Salineville Southern 64, E. Palestine 56

Sheffield Brookside 81, Lorain Clearview 71

Shelby 80, Galion 67

Sidney 56, Xenia 46

Sidney Lehman 57, DeGraff Riverside 41

Solon 65, Brunswick 60

Spring. Cath. Cent. 55, S. Charleston SE 36

St. Henry 58, Minster 33

St. Marys Memorial 64, Kenton 53

Stow-Munroe Falls 51, N. Royalton 37

Streetsboro 55, Akr. Coventry 44

Strongsville 73, Mentor 71

Struthers 58, Poland Seminary 41

Sunbury Big Walnut 57, Cols. Franklin Hts. 38

Swanton 52, Liberty Center 43

Sylvania Southview 57, Bowling Green 54

Thomas Worthington 58, Lewis Center Olentangy 49

Tol. Cent. Cath. 49, Tol. St. John's 45

Tol. Ottawa Hills 58, Tol. Emmanuel Baptist 47

Tol. Rogers 56, Tol. Scott 43

Tol. Whitmer 67, Findlay 52

Trenton Edgewood 62, Hamilton Ross 44

Tuscarawas Cent. Cath. 42, Strasburg-Franklin 38

Uhrichsville Claymont 49, Sugarcreek Garaway 47

Urbana 46, Richwood N. Union 36

Van Wert Lincolnview 49, Harrod Allen E. 46

Vienna Mathews 68, Fairport Harbor Harding 53

W. Jefferson 59, N. Lewisburg Triad 50

W. Liberty-Salem 49, Mechanicsburg 15

Wadsworth 55, Macedonia Nordonia 51

Warren Harding 65, Youngs. East 49

Warren JFK 74, Rootstown 56

Wauseon 48, Metamora Evergreen 34

Wellsville 75, Hanoverton United 44

Westerville S. 51, Westerville N. 35

Wheelersburg 53, Portsmouth W. 24

Wickliffe 80, Ashtabula St. John 39

Wooster 81, Ashland 72

Worthington Kilbourne 54, Delaware Hayes 40

Youngs. Boardman 62, Warren Howland 43

Youngs. Liberty 51, Newton Falls 46

Youngs. Ursuline 53, Cle. Benedictine 33

Youngs. Valley Christian 45, Columbiana 43

Zanesville Maysville 61, New Concord John Glenn 52

Zanesville W. Muskingum 65, McConnelsville Morgan 52

Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 54, Magnolia Sandy Valley 41

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Richmond Hts. vs. Ashtabula Edgewood, ppd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

