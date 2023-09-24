Fresno State scores TDs on first seven drives, beats Kent State 53-10 to improve to 4-0

Mikey Keene threw three touchdown passes and Fresno State scored a TD on each of its first seven possessions to help the Bulldogs beat Kent State 53-10
news
Updated 23 hours ago
X

FRESNO, Calif. (AP) — Mikey Keene threw three touchdown passes and Fresno State scored a TD on each of its first seven possessions to help the Bulldogs beat Kent State 53-10 Saturday night.

Fresno State (4-0) is off to its best start since it won nine straight to open the 2013 season.

Erik Brooks made a tightly-contested diving catch for a 40-yard touchdown and Logan Fife ran for the 2-point conversion before wide receiver Jaelen Gill took the shot-gun snap from center, rolled to his ran and then hit a wide-open Elijah Gilliam for a 32-yard TD to make it 15-0 with 10:01 left in the first quarter.

Kent State (1-3), which went three-and-out on each of its first two possessions, answered with a seven-play, 75-yard drive that ended with an 18-yard scoring run by Xavier Williams. Gilliam scored on a run from 2-yards out to make it 22-7 at the end of the first quarter, Keene threw a strike to Jalen Moss, who made a diving one-hand catch for a 12-yard touchdown in the second and Gilliam added a 1-yard touchdown run to give Fresno State a 26-point halftime lead.

Keene complete 24 of 31 passes for 325 yards with no interceptions. Moss, a freshman, finished with seven receptions for 120 yards and Brooks had four catches for 79 yards.

___

AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll

In Other News
1
Clark State Scholars Program sets event for high school students
2
Clark County Common Pleas Court cases
3
Clark County Municipal Court cases
4
Urbana’s DORA district helps city grow, businesses open with liquor...
5
Clark County GOP committee chairs won’t resign after petition
© 2023 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top