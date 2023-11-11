Freshmen lead Dayton to 35-6 win over Marist for first PFL win of the year

Drew VanVleet threw two touchdown passes, Luke Hansen ran for two scores and Cam Cope had two interceptions as the three freshmen led Dayton to a 35-6 Senior Day win over Marist
DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Drew VanVleet threw two touchdown passes, Luke Hansen ran for two scores and Cam Cope had two interceptions as the three freshmen led Dayton to a 35-6 Senior Day win over Marist on Saturday.

The Flyers (3-7, 1-6 Pioneer Football League) had five takeaways and used two to take a 14-0 halftime lead. Hansen scored on a 1-yard run and VanVleet connected with Sam Bubonics for a 16-yard score.

Jake Coleman had a 22-yard scoring reception in the third quarter with Hansen and Logan Davis wrapping it up with rushing touchdowns in the fourth quarter.

VanVleet finished 21 of 30 for 228 yards passing with an interception while Hansen finished with 111 yards rushing on 17 carries.

Logan Brabham was 26-of-35 passing for 259 yards and a touchdown plus two interceptions for the Red Foxes (4-6, 4-4).

