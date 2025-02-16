Freshman Ben Tweedy scores 27, helps Green Bay beat Wright State 79-68 to end 21-game losing streak

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Freshman Ben Tweedy scored a season-best 27 points — 16 more than his previous high — to help Green Bay defeat Wright State 79-68 on Sunday, ending the Phoenix's 21-game losing streak.

Tweedy added seven rebounds for the Phoenix (3-24, 1-15 Horizon League). Marcus Hall totaled 15 points, seven rebounds and five assists. Preston Ruedinger hit two 3-pointers and scored 14.