Freeman's 30 lead Akron over Miami (Ohio) in Mid-American Conference Tournament 75-63

The Akron Zips defeated the Miami (OH) RedHawks 75-63 in the Mid-American Conference Tournament on Thursday night led by Enrique Freeman's 30 points
By The Associated Press
44 minutes ago
CLEVELAND (AP) — Enrique Freeman scored 30 points and No. 2 seed Akron beat No. 7 seed Miami (Ohio) 75-63 on Thursday to advance to the semifinals of the Mid-American Conference Tournament.

Freeman also contributed 12 rebounds for the Zips (22-10). Ali Ali scored 14 points while shooting 5 for 10 (0 for 3 from 3-point range) and 4 of 5 from the free-throw line and added five rebounds and five assists. Shammah Scott had nine points and went 4 of 7 from the field.

Anderson Mirambeaux led the RedHawks (15-17) in scoring, finishing with 17 points. Miami also got 16 points from Darweshi Hunter. Mekhi Cooper also had nine points.

Akron took the lead with one second remaining in the first half and never looked back. The score was 37-35 at halftime, with Freeman racking up 14 points. Freeman scored 16 points in the second half.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

