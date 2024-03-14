Freeman's 30 lead Akron over Miami (Ohio) in Mid-American Conference Tournament 75-63

CLEVELAND (AP) — Enrique Freeman scored 30 points and No. 2 seed Akron beat No. 7 seed Miami (Ohio) 75-63 on Thursday to advance to the semifinals of the Mid-American Conference Tournament.

Freeman also contributed 12 rebounds for the Zips (22-10). Ali Ali scored 14 points while shooting 5 for 10 (0 for 3 from 3-point range) and 4 of 5 from the free-throw line and added five rebounds and five assists. Shammah Scott had nine points and went 4 of 7 from the field.