Freeman scores 31, Milwaukee knocks off Cleveland St. 81-72

MILWAUKEE (AP) — BJ Freeman's 31 points led Milwaukee past Cleveland State 81-72 on Saturday.
Freeman also added eight rebounds for the Panthers (20-10, 14-6 Horizon League). Ahmad Rand added 12 points, 11 rebounds and four blocks. Justin Thomas recorded nine points.
Tristan Enaruna finished with 24 points, 11 rebounds and two steals for the Vikings (19-12, 14-6). Tujautae Williams added 21 points, 11 rebounds and two steals for Cleveland State. In addition, Yahel Hill finished with 11 points and two steals. The loss broke the Vikings' five-game winning streak.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
