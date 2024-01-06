Freeman scores 24, Akron defeats Bowling Green 83-67

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — Enrique Freeman's 24 points helped Akron defeat Bowling Green 83-67 on Friday.

Freeman also contributed 11 rebounds and three blocks for the Zips (10-4, 2-0 Mid-American Conference). Greg Tribble scored 16 points while going 7 of 8 (2 for 3 from 3-point range). Shammah Scott shot 4 for 7, including 2 for 4 from beyond the arc to finish with 10 points, while adding three steals.

Marcus Hill led the Falcons (10-4, 1-1) in scoring, finishing with 19 points. Jason Spurgin added 14 points and four assists for Bowling Green. In addition, Rashaun Agee had 12 points and six rebounds. The loss ended an eight-game winning streak for the Falcons.

Both teams next play Tuesday. Akron visits Ball State and Bowling Green plays Ohio at home.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

