Freeman scores 17, Akron knocks off Eastern Michigan 77-46

Led by Enrique Freeman's 17 points, the Akron Zips defeated the Eastern Michigan Eagles 77-46
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
YPSILANTI, Mich. (AP) — Enrique Freeman scored 17 points and grabbed 11 rebounds and Akron beat Eastern Michigan 77-46 on Tuesday night.

Sammy Hunter scored 12 points and added five rebounds and Tavari Johnson had 12 points and was 5 of 6 shooting (2 for 3 from 3-point range) for the Zips (16-5, 8-1 Mid-American Conference).

Tyson Acuff led the way for the Eagles (9-12, 2-7) with 12 points. Eastern Michigan also got 12 points from Orlando Lovejoy. In addition, Arne Osojnik finished with six points.

Akron plays Friday against Toledo at home, and Eastern Michigan visits Northern Illinois on Saturday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

