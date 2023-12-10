Freeman has double-double, scores late dunk to lift Akron past Northern Kentucky 77-76

Enrique Freeman scored 21 points including a dunk with 3.6 seconds left and Akron beat Northern Kentucky 77-76
news
By The Associated Press
55 minutes ago
X

HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, Ky. (AP) — Enrique Freeman scored 21 points including a dunk with 3.6 seconds left and Akron beat Northern Kentucky 77-76 on Saturday night.

Freeman also grabbed 10 rebounds. It was his seventh double-double of the season. Sammy Hunter made five 3-pointers and finished with 20 points for the Zips (6-3). Nate Johnson and Ali scored 13 points apiece. Ali also had five assists.

Marques Warrick finished with 30 points, six rebounds and three steals for the Norse (5-5). Trey Robinson added 20 points and seven rebounds for Northern Kentucky. In addition, Sam Vinson had 10 points and four steals.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

In Other News
1
Work begins on coworking and loft apartment space in Urbana
2
Cincinnati Bengals legend fulfills 100-year-old World War II veteran’s...
3
Weekend filled with a variety of Holiday in the City activities
4
‘The Littlest Angel’ features top dance groups at Springfield theater
5
Clark County Municipal Court cases
© 2023 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top