Freeman has 23, Milwaukee downs Wright State 91-83

Led by BJ Freeman's 23 points, the Milwaukee Panthers defeated the Wright State Raiders 91-83 on Sunday
54 minutes ago
MILWAUKEE (AP) — BJ Freeman's 23 points helped Milwaukee defeat Wright State 91-83 on Sunday.

Freeman had six rebounds and six assists for the Panthers (7-7, 2-1 Horizon League). Kentrell Pullian scored 20 points and added three steals. Erik Pratt had 15 points and was 5 of 10 shooting (5 for 8 from 3-point range).

Tanner Holden led the way for the Raiders (6-8, 1-2) with 25 points, seven rebounds, four assists and two steals. Brandon Noel added 16 points, 10 rebounds and four assists for Wright State. In addition, Alex Huibregste finished with 15 points and two steals.

These two teams both play Thursday. Milwaukee visits Oakland and Wright State hosts Cleveland State.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

