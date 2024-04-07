Frederik Andersen makes 23 saves as Hurricanes shut out Blue Jackets 3-0

Andersen was back in the win column after his first loss in eight outings since returning to action last month. He had been sidelined since November, but he now has 27 career shutouts.

Andersen enjoyed playing with an early lead, but it didn’t change his approach.

“It’s still the same mindset,” he said. “It’s just trying to make the next save.”

Blue Jackets goalie Malcolm Subban, in his NHL season debut, stopped 32 shots, but Columbus was blanked for the fifth time this season.

“First shift, first shot, you trail 1-0 against a team like this, it’s hard to come back,” Blue Jackets coach Pascal Vincent said.

The Hurricanes finished with a 27-10-4 home record before heading on the road for their last four games. They’ll play on home ice again, likely in about two weeks to begin the Eastern Conference playoffs.

“They’ve been here for us,” Svechnikov said of the fans. “We definitely need their support in playoffs.”

Carolina had home sellouts for every game of the regular season.

“We’re trying to put on a good product for them,” coach Rod Brind’Amour said. “They definitely support us. It’s a great building. We have a good advantage in here.”

Svechnikov’s 18th goal of the season ended a 10-game drought, coming after he was out Friday night against Washington.

“Whether he missed a game or not, having an impact in the game like he did was good,” Brind’Amour said.

Svechnikov has had an uneven season that includes multigame absences because of injuries three times. His strong start Sunday was encouraging.

“I got some confidence from that goal,” he said. “It was a good game. I have to keep that going.”

Aho has a team-high 35 goals, converting on the game’s first power play at 11:45 of the first. Teravainen’s 22nd goal marked his first goal in 10 games.

“I get to score once in a while,” Teravainen said.

Subban eventually settled in after the jarring start.

“It’s hard to start the game and the first shot you get scored on,” Vincent said. “I thought he played a good game for a guy whose first time around us.”

Columbus center Sean Kuraly was in action for the first time since March 12, missing 12 games with a lower-body injury.

The Hurricanes are 3-0-0 against the Blue Jackets this season. The teams will meet again in the regular-season finale April 16 at Columbus.

UP NEXT

Blue Jackets: At Tampa Bay on Tuesday night.

Hurricanes: At Boston on Tuesday night.

