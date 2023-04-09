Fraley leads Reds to comeback victory over Phillies

Ian Gibaut closed it out with a 1-2-3 ninth, striking out two, for his first save.

Kevin Herget (1-0) tossed two innings of scoreless relief.

Citizens Bank Park reached a fever pitch last October when Bryce Harper homered in Game 5 of the NLCS against the San Diego Padres to send Philadelphia to the World Series. The moment was described as Bedlam at the Bank by radio announcer Scott Franzke. The club trademarked the phrase and used it as the title for the postseason highlight video.

If this weekend wasn’t bedlam, it wasn’t far from it. At least until the deflating ending on Sunday. Another packed house was on hand for Sunday’s contest — and for the pregame NL championship ring ceremony.

After Harper and Rhys Hoskins raised the NL pennant flag prior to Friday’s series-opening win, the duo were the last two players introduced for Sunday’s ring ceremony. Both received a raucous ovation from the 39,129 in attendance.

The good vibes continued for most of the game.

Kyle Schwarber ran through third-base coach Dusty Wathan’s stop sign to score on Nick Castellanos’ double in the first, and Bryson Stott reached on Edmundo Sosa’s second-inning single. After the Reds tied it in the fourth, Bohm laced a two-run shot off Connor Overton to left in the bottom of the frame.

The Reds cut the lead to 4-3 on Jason Vosler’s two-out RBI double off Craig Kimbrel in the eighth before finishing off the comeback against Dominguez to send stunned fans quietly exiting the park in a scene so unfamiliar to last postseason.

BASERUNNING BLUNDERS

Castellanos tried to follow Schwarber home in the first but was thrown out.

In the fourth, Brandon Marsh hit a liner to left field that got past diving left fielder Will Benson and went to the wall. Marsh accelerated toward third base when Wathan swung his arm to go, but the coach then raised both arms for him to stop. By then, Marsh had already rounded third and was caught in a rundown.

Schwarber got out in a rundown between first and second in the eighth. He singled to left, made a wide turn around first but lost his footing trying to scamper back.

BOHM TO FIRST

Phillies manager Rob Thomson said before the game that Bohm would move from third base to first base against right-handed pitchers. Sosa is going to start at third in those situations. Darick Hall was slated to replace Hoskins at first, but Hall is out for a few months following thumb surgery. The Phillies recalled Kody Clemens to play first as well, and he started the first game of the series there.

BENNETT TO BREWERS

The Reds traded left-hander Bennett Sousa to the Milwaukee Brewers on Sunday for cash considerations and international cap space. Sousa was 0-0 with a 2.45 ERA in eight relief appearances in Spring Training for the Reds.

STILL SCORELESS

Phillies left-hander Jose Alvarado extended his regular-season scoreless streak to 17 ⅔ innings after striking all three batters he faced in the seventh. He has fanned 34 of 59 batters during the streak.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Reds: RHP Lucas Sims (back) and RHP Luke Weaver (right elbow) were scheduled to pitch in rehab assignments at Triple-A Louisville on Sunday.

Phillies: Hoskins is out for the season after tearing the ACL in his left knee during spring training. Harper is rehabilitating after offseason right elbow surgery and could return to the lineup as early as next month. … Left-hander Ranger Suárez will throw a bullpen session on Tuesday. The Phillies’ No. 3 starter hasn’t pitched yet this season due to right forearm tightness.

UP NEXT

Reds: RHP Graham Ashcraft (1-0, 1.29) starts on Monday night to open a three-game series at Atlanta. The Braves haven’t announced their starter.

Phillies: Open three-game homestand versus Miami. Marlins RHP Sandy Alcántara (1-0, 1.84) faces LHP Matt Strahm (0-0, 0.00).

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP