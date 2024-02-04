Fox leads Sacramento against Cleveland after 41-point game

BOTTOM LINE: Sacramento faces the Cleveland Cavaliers after De'Aaron Fox scored 41 points in the Kings' 123-115 win over the Chicago Bulls.

The Cavaliers are 17-8 on their home court. Cleveland averages 114.3 points and has outscored opponents by 4.6 points per game.

The Kings are 15-11 in road games. Sacramento ranks fourth in the NBA averaging 14.9 made 3-pointers per game while shooting 37.0% from downtown. Fox leads the team averaging 3.0 makes while shooting 38.0% from 3-point range.

The Cavaliers' 13.2 made 3-pointers per game this season are just 0.2 fewer made shots on average than the 13.4 per game the Kings allow. The Kings average 14.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.9 more made shots on average than the 12.0 per game the Cavaliers give up.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Kings won 132-120 in the last matchup on Nov. 14.

TOP PERFORMERS: Max Strus is scoring 12.4 points per game and averaging 5.0 rebounds for the Cavaliers. Donovan Mitchell is averaging 29.2 points and 5.4 rebounds over the last 10 games for Cleveland.

Domantas Sabonis is scoring 19.9 points per game with 13.0 rebounds and 8.0 assists for the Kings. Fox is averaging 26.6 points and 3.4 rebounds while shooting 47.3% over the last 10 games for Sacramento.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cavaliers: 9-1, averaging 118.5 points, 45.9 rebounds, 28.2 assists, 7.4 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 49.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 103.7 points per game.

Kings: 6-4, averaging 122.1 points, 41.3 rebounds, 28.6 assists, 8.3 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 50.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 118.9 points.

INJURIES: Cavaliers: Ty Jerome: out (ankle).

Kings: Sasha Vezenkov: day to day (ankle).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.