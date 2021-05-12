4-run 10th inning leads Reds past Pirates 5-1

“I felt good,” Gray said. “It was just kind of one of those days. ... There was constantly motion on the bases. You’re just trying to make a pitch.”

Gregory Polanco finally brought a Pirates runner home when his single scored Kevin Newman in the fifth.

“We have to find a way to get runs across,” Pirates manager Derek Shelton said. “We had opportunities, especially against Sonny Gray, to put people on base, which people have not done in the last couple of years. We gave ourselves opportunities, then didn’t capitalize on them.”

Trevor Cahill started for Pittsburgh and threw 5 1/3 innings of three-hit ball while allowing just one run. He walked one and struck out one.

Moustakas led off the second with a home run to left-center field, his fourth of the season. The RBI was the 600th of his 11-year career.

EXTRA EFFORT

The Reds have won five straight extra-inning games and are 6-2 in extra innings this season. No other team has more than four such victories.

“It’s all about guys coming through in big spots,” Bell said. “The key in most cases is not being satisfied with scoring the one run. … We’ve been able to add on in those spots. Several good at-bats in that inning.”

TRAINER’S ROOM

Pirates: INF/OF Phillip Evans left the game with left hamstring discomfort after advancing to second base in the fifth inning. ... RHP Chad Kuhl (right shoulder discomfort) will throw a simulated game this week. He hasn’t pitched since April 18.

UP NEXT

Reds: RHP Luis Castillo (1-4, 6.42 ERA) will start a four-game series at Colorado on Thursday. Castillo had been scheduled to start Friday but had his day flipped to give Wade Miley an extra day of rest after throwing 114 pitches in his no-hitter against Cleveland on May 7.

Pirates: RHP Wil Crowe (0-1, 4.02) will face San Francisco at home Thursday. Crowe had five strikeouts over six innings in his last start, career bests in both categories for the rookie.

