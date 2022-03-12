Four Kent State players disciplined for social media post

The league said forward DJ Johnson has been suspended indefinitely, while Jacobs and reserves Cli’Ron Hornbeak and Julius Rollins will have to sit out the first half of the title game for the Golden Flashes.

“I’m disappointed this occurred,” said MAC commissioner Dr. Jon Steinbrecher. “This does not represent the values of Kent State or the Mid-American Conference. However, I commend the leadership of Kent State for being proactive in addressing this matter and collaborating with my office to bring this situation to resolution.”