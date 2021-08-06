springfield-news-sun logo
Fort Wayne airport evacuated after getting potential threat

Fort Wayne International Airport has been evacuated while authorities investigated a potential threat it received by phone

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — Fort Wayne International Airport was evacuated Friday while authorities investigated a potential threat it received by phone, a spokeswoman said.

Spokeswoman Katie Robinson would not elaborate on the potential threat, but said everyone inside the terminal was evacuated a “safe distance” away into a parking lot Friday afternoon.

WANE-TV reported the airport said it had received a “potential threat to airport and passenger safety and security.” It said flights to Chicago, Detroit and Myrtle Beach were delayed.

The Fort Wayne Police Department closed off a parking lot and airport entrances to all traffic.

