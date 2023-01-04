Forsberg makes 22 saves, Senators beat Blue Jackets 4-0

“Tim’s one of those guys who has confidence and makes plays that not a lot of players can make,” teammate Claude Giroux said. “Right now, he’s got confidence so we try to get him the puck and we try to get open for him.”

Joonas Korpisalo stopped 33 shots for Columbus. The Blue Jackets fell to 11-23-2 with their eighth straight road loss.

After a scoreless first period, four minor penalties in the second cost the Blue Jackets, with Ottawa scoring twice on the power play.

“We took four,” Columbus coach Brad Larsen said. “What do you expect is going to happen against a good power play? It’s just silly. They’re all penalties, every single one of them.”

Brassard opened the scoring with a power-play goal after he tipped Jake Sanderson' shot. Stutzle made it 2-0, grabbing a rolling puck and beating Korpisalo. Batherson followed with Ottawa's second power-play goal.

Watson scored short-handed into an empty net late in the third.

UP NEXT

Blue Jackets: Host Washington on Thursday night.

Senators: Host Seattle on Saturday night.

