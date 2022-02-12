Former Ohio House Speaker William Batchelder dies at 79

“I’ve always said the Ohio House of Representatives is the highest office there is,” Batchelder told The Associated Press in an interview shortly before his exit from the House. “I mean, we can really deal with problems. I’ve been involved so often when we were there.”

One such time was in 1985. Then-Democratic Gov. Richard Celeste tapped him for his financial expertise when Ohio faced a crisis in its savings and loan industry. Batchelder helped write legislation to solve it but declined to vote for it on philosophical grounds: He cringed at government intervention.

With his signature dark-rimmed glasses and seersucker suits, Batchelder would often weave history lessons into legislative debate or conversations with reporters. He would frequently pull from his extensive knowledge of the state Constitution or Ohio Revised Code. He also liked invoke his favorite Ohioans, former President Ronald Reagan or 18th century economist Adam Smith, author of “The Wealth of Nations.”

Despite his success on the state level, Congress never really appealed to Batchelder. “The process in Washington is obviously screwed up,” he told AP.

Batchelder exited the House after helping to bolster the GOP majority. Republicans secured a record 65 seats in the 99-member chamber in the 2014 elections.

That was quite the shift from the more than 20 years Batchelder spent in the minority, most in the iron grasp of a man simply called “Mr. Speaker” — Vern Riffe, a Wheelersburg Democrat. Batchelder, who was then a member of the staunchly conservative “caveman caucus,” felt so left out of the process that he once wore a dog muzzle on the House floor.

Former Rep. Bob Hagan, a Youngstown Democrat, has said he saw similarities in the two speakers’ approaches, contending Batchelder took few Democratic bills seriously.

“But he was always gentlemanly. He was always respectful as he screwed you over,” Hagan said of his Republican colleague as the two wrapped up their tenures in the House. Both men served together for more than 20 years in the Legislature and disagreed on almost all policy matters.

Caption FILE - Ohio Gov. John Kasich, right, greets Ohio House Speaker William Batchelder, left, before delivering his State of the State address at the Performing Arts Center, Monday, Feb. 24, 2014, in Medina, Ohio. Batchelder, a longtime state lawmaker and influential conservative leader in Ohio, has died Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, at the age of 79. House Speaker Bob Cupp confirmed Batchelder’s passing in a statement Saturday evening. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak, File) Credit: Tony Dejak Credit: Tony Dejak Caption FILE - Ohio Gov. John Kasich, right, greets Ohio House Speaker William Batchelder, left, before delivering his State of the State address at the Performing Arts Center, Monday, Feb. 24, 2014, in Medina, Ohio. Batchelder, a longtime state lawmaker and influential conservative leader in Ohio, has died Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, at the age of 79. House Speaker Bob Cupp confirmed Batchelder’s passing in a statement Saturday evening. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak, File) Credit: Tony Dejak Credit: Tony Dejak