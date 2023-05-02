Former Ohio attorneys general fight supermajority amendment

The former top lawyers said Ohio's existing initiative process has “worked well" as a vehicle over more than a century for a host of policy changes impacting Ohioans — including creation of county home rule, a 10-mill limit on unvoted property taxes, legislative term limits and setting a minimum wage.

State Rep. Brian Stewart, the House resolution's Republican sponsor, defended the resolution at a meeting of the House Constitutional Amendments Committee. He and GOP Secretary of State Frank LaRose introduced the 60% proposal during last year's lame duck session, with LaRose arguing it would be "a win for good government" that would protect the state's founding document from deep-pocketed special interests.

Republican Gov. Mike DeWine, who is also a former state attorney general, has said he would sign the August special election bill, should the politically fractured Ohio House get it through a floor vote. Asked last week how that squares with his signing of a bill in January that eliminated August special elections, which were held up as expensive, low-turnout assaults on democracy, DeWine said "it's inconsistent."

He noted that the legislation also contained a long list of other election law changes that he supported, including a strict new photo ID requirement.

The Senate passed its versions of both measures last month.

