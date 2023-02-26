Former neighbor sentenced in slayings of couple

A Franklin County judge on Friday sentenced Kelly Dale Vokas, 43, to 37 years to life in the deaths of John Blanc, 77, and Susan Castore, 75, in October 2020, the Columbus Dispatch reported.

Vokas pleaded guilty in December to murder, involuntary manslaughter and aggravated burglary in an agreement with county prosecutors who withdrew other charges including two counts of aggravated murder. The sentence imposed by Judge Michael Holbrook was the maximum possible on the charges.