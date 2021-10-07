Former lawyer sues Facebook, claiming it suppressed him

Eric Deters, a former lawyer in Ohio and Northern Kentucky, is an avid supporter of former President Donald Trump and filed his lawsuit after he said he discovered that his posts weren't being properly displayed to the public.

"Facebook's so-called 'community standards' are NOT community standards," Deters wrote in his lawsuit, according to the Lexington Herald-Leader. "They are WOKE, liberal progressive standards that are NOT consistent with the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky tristate community."