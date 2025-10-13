Former infielder and coach Sandy Alomar Sr. dies at 81

Sandy Alomar Sr., an All-Star infielder during his playing days in the 1960s and '70s who went on to coach in the majors and manage in his native Puerto Rico, has died. He was 81.

A spokesperson for the Cleveland Guardians said Monday that the team was informed by Alomar's family about his death. Sandy Alomar Jr., who along with Hall of Fame brother Roberto played for their father in winter ball, is on the Guardians' staff.