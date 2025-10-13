Former infielder and coach Sandy Alomar Sr. dies at 81

Sandy Alomar Sr., a former All-Star infielder and coach who managed in his native Puerto Rico, has died at 81
By The Associated Press
10 minutes ago
Sandy Alomar Sr., an All-Star infielder during his playing days in the 1960s and '70s who went on to coach in the majors and manage in his native Puerto Rico, has died. He was 81.

A spokesperson for the Cleveland Guardians said Monday that the team was informed by Alomar's family about his death. Sandy Alomar Jr., who along with Hall of Fame brother Roberto played for their father in winter ball, is on the Guardians' staff.

Alomar broke into the big leagues in 1964 with the Milwaukee Braves, one of six teams he played for. He also spent time with the New York Mets, Chicago White Sox, California Angels, New York Yankees and Texas Rangers before calling it a career in 1978.

He stole 227 bases, including a career-high 39 in 1971, when he led the American League with 689 at-bats. He took part in one playoff series with the Yankees in '76.

