Former Duke QB Riley Leonard announces transfer to Notre Dame

He announced his intention to play for Notre Dame on social media, writing "A dream come true. Go Irish," with a shamrock image at the end.

Riley is expected to take over the starting job that ex-Wake Forest quarterback Sam Hartman had for the Fighting Irish this season. Hartman joined Notre Dame this past season after five seasons with the Demon Deacons.

Leonard played in 27 games for Duke the past three seasons, throwing for 4,450 yards, 24 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. He played in just seven games this season after sustaining an injury late in a 21-14 loss to Notre Dame on Sept. 30.

Michigan State quarterback Noah Kim has also announced his transfer destination and tight end Maliq Carr entered the portal.

Kim, who spent four seasons with the Spartans, will play for Coastal Carolina, he said on social media. Kim started the first five games this season before being replaced. He finished the season with 1,090 yards, six touchdowns and six interceptions.

The Chanticleers quarterback the past four seasons, Grayson McCall, and his backup, Jarrett Guest, have both entered the portal.

Ex-Ohio State running back Chip Trayanum has committed to Kentucky. He also announced his choice on social media.

Trayanum was the Buckeyes second-leading rusher this season with 373 yards and three touchdowns. He also caught nine passes for 53 yards.

The Wildcats had success this season with a transfer portal tailback, getting Ray Davis from Vanderbilt. Davis ran for 1,066 yards and seven TDs this season.

