Former Brewers player Darin Ruf sues Reds over injury in Cincinnati that ended his career

“This didn’t need to happen,” Ruf said in a statement. “I wish it didn’t happen. Players shouldn’t have to worry about hidden hazards like that on a major league field.”

Ruf was playing first base for Milwaukee when he was injured during the third inning of the Brewers' 5-4, 11-inning victory over the Reds on June 2, 2023. In the third inning, Ruf was chasing a foul pop when his knee hit the end of the tarp roller.

According to the complaint, Ruf suffered “permanent and substantial deformities to his knee.” Ruf went on the 60-day injured list and never played in the major leagues again.

Ruf’s complaint says the end of the tarp roller was made of sharp metal and had no protective cushioning or cap.

“This was an obvious and avoidable risk,” Tad Thomas, Ruf’s attorney, said in a release announcing the lawsuit. “There are basic safety protocols every MLB team should follow. Leaving an unpadded metal roller on the edge of the field is inexcusable.”

The Reds had no immediate response to a message seeking comment.

Ruf is seeking punitive and compensatory damages. The complaint says the Reds didn’t take reasonable precautions to keep the stadium safe and also are liable for the negligent acts of the grounds crew’s “reckless” conduct.

Ruf, 38, played in the majors from 2012-23 with the Philadelphia Phillies (2012-16), San Francisco Giants (2020-22, 2023), New York Mets (2022) and Brewers (2023). He batted .239 with a .329 on-base percentage, 67 homers and 205 RBIs in 582 career games.

