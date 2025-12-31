Fordham Rams play the Dayton Flyers, aim for 4th straight victory

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Flyers -15.5; over/under is 137.5

BOTTOM LINE: Fordham seeks to prolong its three-game win streak with a victory over Dayton.

The Flyers are 7-1 in home games. Dayton is sixth in the A-10 at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 70.3 points while holding opponents to 43.8% shooting.

The Rams are 0-1 on the road. Fordham ranks third in the A-10 with 38.4 rebounds per game led by Rikus Schulte averaging 9.7.

Dayton makes 46.2% of its shots from the field this season, which is 7.2 percentage points higher than Fordham has allowed to its opponents (39.0%). Fordham averages 5.2 more points per game (75.5) than Dayton gives up to opponents (70.3).

The Flyers and Rams meet Wednesday for the first time in A-10 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Javon Bennett is averaging 16.5 points for the Flyers. Deshayne Montgomery is averaging 15.7 points and 2.1 steals over the past 10 games.

Dejour Reaves is averaging 16.3 points, 3.7 assists and 1.5 steals for the Rams. Christian Henry is averaging 14 points and 5.6 assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flyers: 7-3, averaging 80.8 points, 32.2 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 8.9 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.1 points per game.

Rams: 7-3, averaging 75.1 points, 36.9 rebounds, 17.2 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 48.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.