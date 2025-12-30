Fordham Rams face the Dayton Flyers, look for 4th straight victory

BOTTOM LINE: Fordham seeks to build upon its three-game win streak with a victory against Dayton.

The Flyers are 7-1 in home games. Dayton is seventh in the A-10 in team defense, giving up 70.3 points while holding opponents to 43.8% shooting.

The Rams have gone 0-1 away from home. Fordham is ninth in the A-10 scoring 75.5 points per game and is shooting 47.5%.

Dayton scores 79.6 points, 18.3 more per game than the 61.3 Fordham allows. Fordham averages 5.2 more points per game (75.5) than Dayton allows to opponents (70.3).

The Flyers and Rams match up Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jordan Derkack is averaging 7.7 points and 3.4 assists for the Flyers. Javon Bennett is averaging 16.6 points and 2.4 rebounds while shooting 38.7% over the last 10 games.

Marcus Greene averages 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Rams, scoring 6.7 points while shooting 36.7% from beyond the arc. Dejour Reaves is averaging 15.3 points and 3.7 assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flyers: 7-3, averaging 80.8 points, 32.2 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 8.9 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.1 points per game.

Rams: 7-3, averaging 75.1 points, 36.9 rebounds, 17.2 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 48.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.