Flyers take losing streak into game against the Blue Jackets

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Flyers -160, Blue Jackets +134; over/under is 6.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Flyers look to break a six-game skid with a victory against the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Columbus is 5-15-3 against the Metropolitan Division and 25-39-12 overall. The Blue Jackets have given up 275 goals while scoring 216 for a -59 scoring differential.

Philadelphia has an 8-9-5 record in Metropolitan Division play and a 36-30-11 record overall. The Flyers have a -20 scoring differential, with 220 total goals scored and 240 allowed.

The matchup Saturday is the fourth time these teams square off this season. The Blue Jackets won 3-2 in a shootout in the previous meeting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Johnny Gaudreau has 11 goals and 45 assists for the Blue Jackets. Kirill Marchenko has scored four goals and added three assists over the past 10 games.

Owen Tippett has scored 28 goals with 23 assists for the Flyers. Travis Konecny has four goals and four assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jackets: 3-6-1, averaging 2.4 goals, 4.1 assists, 3.4 penalties and 8.8 penalty minutes while giving up 3.8 goals per game.

Flyers: 2-5-3, averaging 2.7 goals, 3.8 assists, 2.9 penalties and 7.2 penalty minutes while giving up 3.8 goals per game.

INJURIES: Blue Jackets: Boone Jenner: day to day (personal), Daniil Tarasov: day to day (upper-body), Yegor Chinakhov: out (upper-body), Sean Kuraly: out (lower body), Jake Bean: out for season (hand), Kent Johnson: out for season (shoulder), Patrik Laine: out (collarbone), Adam Boqvist: day to day (upper-body), Elvis Merzlikins: day to day (lower body), Adam Fantilli: out (leg).

Flyers: Rasmus Ristolainen: out (upper body), Ryan Ellis: out (lower body), Sean Couturier: day to day (shoulder).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.