Flyers score 3 in the second period, top Blue Jackets 4-1

With Philadelphia trailing 1-0, Connauton tied it at the 12-minute mark of the second period with an unassisted sniper shot from the left circle for his first goal of the season.

The Flyers took the lead 1:26 later when Tippett pounced on a puck that rebounded off the boards and he wristed it from the slot for his second goal since coming to Philadelphia from Florida in the trade for Claude Giroux.

“When you get chances and they don't go in, it’s easy to get frustrated,” Tippett said. “When you are getting chances, you know one is coming. When one goes in and squeaks in like tonight, it’s a good feeling.”

Another bounce off the boards at 16:41 landed on the stick of the rookie Cates, who shoveled it past Merzlikins for his second career goal — both against the Blue Jackets — in his nine-day, five-game NHL career.

“I didn’t know how far that puck is going to bounce out in front,” Cates said. “I don’t know if I was going to have to go behind the net or kind of stuff it like I did, but it was pretty fortuitous it bounced pretty far out and I just kind of chipped it in. It was kind of a weird goal, kind of lucky one, but I’ll take it.”

Konecny’s goal with 3:05 remaining made it 4-1.

“We were lifeless tonight — all the way through,” Blue Jackets coach Brad Larsen said. “I didn’t like us at all. No excuses tonight. We were not engaged in that game at all — nowhere near where we needed to be.”

CAMTASTIC

Cam Atkinson returned to Columbus for the first time since being traded to the Flyers in an offseason swap for Jakub Voracek. A fan favorite during his decade with the Blue Jackets, Atkinson’s 627 games played, 213 goals and 402 points rank second in franchise history behind Rick Nash. Atkinson’s 16 short-handed goals during his Blue Jackets career were the most in team history.

BACK IN BLACK

Center Scott Laughton returned to the Flyers lineup after missing 12 games with a concussion.

BETTER LATE THAN NEVER

Connauton’s goal was his first since Feb. 4, 2019, when he played for Arizona.

SEE YOU IN C-BUS

The Flyers made their first visit to Columbus in more than two years, having last played in Ohio’s capital on Feb. 20, 2020.

THREE IS A CHARM

In 10 of the last 11 times the Flyers and Blue Jackets faced off, the winning team scored three-plus goals.

BLUE STREAK

Blue Jackets leading scorer Patrik Laine extended his season-longest scoring slump, failing to find the back of the net in his last nine games.

HE SAID IT

Robinson describing Atkinson: “He’s the type of pro you want to be.”

NEXT UP

Flyers: Host Anaheim on Saturday night.

Blue Jackets: Visit Detroit on Saturday night.

—

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Caption Philadelphia Flyers' Ronnie Attard, left, and Columbus Blue Jackets' Justin Danforth fight for a loose puck during the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, April 7, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete) Credit: Jay LaPrete Credit: Jay LaPrete Caption Philadelphia Flyers' Ronnie Attard, left, and Columbus Blue Jackets' Justin Danforth fight for a loose puck during the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, April 7, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete) Credit: Jay LaPrete Credit: Jay LaPrete

Caption Philadelphia Flyers' Martin Jones, left, makes a save in front of Columbus Blue Jackets' Gustav Nyquist during the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, April 7, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete) Credit: Jay LaPrete Credit: Jay LaPrete Caption Philadelphia Flyers' Martin Jones, left, makes a save in front of Columbus Blue Jackets' Gustav Nyquist during the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, April 7, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete) Credit: Jay LaPrete Credit: Jay LaPrete

Caption Philadelphia Flyers' Cam Atkinson, right, shoots the puck as Columbus Blue Jackets' Vladislav Gavrikov defends during the first period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, April 7, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete) Credit: Jay LaPrete Credit: Jay LaPrete Caption Philadelphia Flyers' Cam Atkinson, right, shoots the puck as Columbus Blue Jackets' Vladislav Gavrikov defends during the first period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, April 7, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete) Credit: Jay LaPrete Credit: Jay LaPrete

Caption Philadelphia Flyers' Patrick Brown, left, and Columbus Blue Jackets' Adam Boqvist race for the puck during the third period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, April 5, 2022, in Philadelphia. The Blue Jackets won 4-2. (AP Photo/Derik Hamilton) Credit: Derik Hamilton Credit: Derik Hamilton Caption Philadelphia Flyers' Patrick Brown, left, and Columbus Blue Jackets' Adam Boqvist race for the puck during the third period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, April 5, 2022, in Philadelphia. The Blue Jackets won 4-2. (AP Photo/Derik Hamilton) Credit: Derik Hamilton Credit: Derik Hamilton

Caption Philadelphia Flyers' Joel Farabee, left, carries the puck up ice past Columbus Blue Jackets' Zach Werenski during the first period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, April 7, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete) Credit: Jay LaPrete Credit: Jay LaPrete Caption Philadelphia Flyers' Joel Farabee, left, carries the puck up ice past Columbus Blue Jackets' Zach Werenski during the first period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, April 7, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete) Credit: Jay LaPrete Credit: Jay LaPrete

Caption Philadelphia Flyers' Noah Cates, left, tries to hit the puck past Columbus Blue Jackets' Jakub Voracek during the first period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, April 7, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete) Credit: Jay LaPrete Credit: Jay LaPrete Caption Philadelphia Flyers' Noah Cates, left, tries to hit the puck past Columbus Blue Jackets' Jakub Voracek during the first period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, April 7, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete) Credit: Jay LaPrete Credit: Jay LaPrete

Caption Columbus Blue Jackets' Brendan Gaunce, left, and Philadelphia Flyers' Patrick Brown fight for a loose puck during the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, April 7, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete) Credit: Jay LaPrete Credit: Jay LaPrete Caption Columbus Blue Jackets' Brendan Gaunce, left, and Philadelphia Flyers' Patrick Brown fight for a loose puck during the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, April 7, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete) Credit: Jay LaPrete Credit: Jay LaPrete

Caption Columbus Blue Jackets' Sean Kuraly, right, checks Philadelphia Flyers' Rasmus Ristolainen during the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, April 7, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete) Credit: Jay LaPrete Credit: Jay LaPrete Caption Columbus Blue Jackets' Sean Kuraly, right, checks Philadelphia Flyers' Rasmus Ristolainen during the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, April 7, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete) Credit: Jay LaPrete Credit: Jay LaPrete