Flyers play the Blue Jackets on losing streak

Columbus Blue Jackets (12-19-8, eighth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (19-13-5, fourth in the Metropolitan Division)

Philadelphia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Flyers will try to break a three-game losing streak when they play the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Philadelphia has gone 19-13-5 overall with an 8-4-1 record in Metropolitan Division games. The Flyers have gone 15-2-3 in games they score at least three goals.

Columbus is 12-19-8 overall and 2-9-3 against the Metropolitan Division. The Blue Jackets are 8-1-3 in games they score at least one power-play goal.

Thursday's game is the third time these teams meet this season. The Flyers won 5-2 in the previous meeting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Joel Farabee has 12 goals and 15 assists for the Flyers. Travis Konecny has two goals and eight assists over the past 10 games.

Ivan Provorov has two goals and 19 assists for the Blue Jackets. Kent Johnson has scored five goals and added two assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flyers: 4-3-3, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.5 assists, 3.8 penalties and 10.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game.

Blue Jackets: 3-4-3, averaging 3.5 goals, 6.1 assists, 3.7 penalties and 10.2 penalty minutes while giving up four goals per game.

INJURIES: Flyers: Noah Cates: out (foot), Ryan Ellis: out (lower body).

Blue Jackets: Nick Blankenburg: out (upper-body), Zach Werenski: out (lower body), Patrik Laine: out (clavicle fracture), Boone Jenner: out (jaw), Sean Kuraly: out (abdominal), Adam Boqvist: out (shoulder).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

