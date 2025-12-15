Florida State visits Montgomery and Dayton

BOTTOM LINE: Dayton takes on Florida State after Deshayne Montgomery scored 23 points in Dayton's 84-61 victory against the North Florida Ospreys.

The Flyers are 6-0 on their home court. Dayton scores 79.7 points while outscoring opponents by 8.7 points per game.

The Seminoles are 0-1 on the road. Florida State scores 85.3 points while outscoring opponents by 4.4 points per game.

Dayton's average of 8.0 made 3-pointers per game is 1.1 fewer made shots on average than the 9.1 per game Florida State allows. Florida State's 42.0% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.1 percentage points lower than Dayton has allowed to its opponents (44.1%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Montgomery is shooting 56.1% and averaging 16.1 points for the Flyers. Javon Bennett is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Martin Somerville averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Seminoles, scoring 8.6 points while shooting 40.7% from beyond the arc. Robert McCray is averaging 14.8 points, 7.2 assists and 1.6 steals.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.